NARRAGANSETT — Aivan Durfee had a front row seat to the Narragansett lacrosse team’s dominance in 2019 and found himself watching something similar from his spot in net on Tuesday night. The Mariners raced to an 8-0 lead on Lincoln and went on to a 10-2 win.
This isn’t the same kind of team as the 2019 squad that finished as the Division III runner-up, and it hasn’t been the same kind of season. But the win moved the Mariners back to the .500 mark, and the performance was a sign of improvement for a young squad.
“It was nice – it felt like a couple of years ago,” said Durfee, the Mariners’ senior goalie. “We have a very young team compared to what we had two years ago, but I think we’re learning fast.”
The victory puts the Mariners at 3-3 in league play. They won their opener against Rogers, then dropped two straight to PCD and Pilgrim. They’ve won two of three since, beating Toll Gate and losing a 2019 title game rematch with Westerly before running past Lincoln. The eight-goal margin of victory in Tuesday’s game was the largest of the season for the Mariners.
“It’s been a challenge, particularly early,” head coach Mark Chafee said. “Because football was so successful, we didn’t have a full team until the third week. It’s been a process. They really have a great attitude. We’re moving ahead and making progress.”
Chafee wasn’t sure what to expect following the 2019 season, when the Mariners lost a talented senior class. Uncertainty remained through the canceled 2020 campaign, but a talent influx arrived this year. The roster features just three seniors, but a big crop of underclassmen are in the fold and pulling their weight.
“The core of the team is sophomores,” Chafee said. “We’re getting there. There’s a fair amount of talent, which we’re encouraged with, but they’re learning the difference between youth league and high school. It’s a process.”
Before Tuesday’s win, the loss to Westerly last week was actually one of the most promising performances of the season for the Mariners. The Bulldogs are unbeaten as they look to defend their 2019 title. The Mariners played them closer than anyone else has, losing 11-7.
“We played well against Westerly,” Chafee said. “It was a good, competitive game. If we can play up another notch, we’ll be good.”
The Mariners kept trending up in Tuesday’s win. With strong defense from Hunter Massey, Colin Flynn and Luke Webster, Durfee carried a shutout into the fourth quarter before the Lions managed two goals. The lead was comfortable at that point thanks to a strong offensive showing. Dante Iannelli led the Mariners with five goals. George Fogarty, Braden Massey, Colin Patrick and Pieter Mushen chipped in one goal apiece. Fogarty added three assists. Durfee finished with 11 saves.
“There are a lot of very new kids, but they’re eager to learn the sport,” Durfee said. “It’s awesome to see a big team out here because we actually had a pretty small team two years ago. It’s a lot of basics, but we’re working fast. Our defense is strong and our offense is getting there, too. It’s awesome to see everything starting to come together.”
The Mariners will close out the regular season against Burrillville and Wheeler as they aim to secure a playoff spot and position themselves to make some noise.
“It’s just the confidence because we’re such a young team,” Durfee said. “Once we get that confidence up, we’ll be there.”
