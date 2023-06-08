There were some good moments for South County softball teams this spring but no deep playoff runs.
South Kingstown had the best showing, winning its preliminary round game over Burrillville before dropping two straight close games in the double-elimination portion of the Division II tournament.
North Kingstown and Prout both fell in the preliminary round of the D-I playoffs, while Narragansett missed the postseason.
The Rebels put a major scare into top-seeded East Greenwich in D-II last week. Sarah Jones matched Avenger ace Ava Fairbanks pitch for pitch before the Avengers eventually nabbed a 1-0 win.
The Rebels matched up with Johnston in the losers bracket on Tuesday night and fell 4-2.
They led 2-0 into the fifth inning as Jones twirled another gem, but the Panthers put a late rally together to steal the win.
In D-I, North Kingstown’s resurgent year came to an end with a 6-4 loss to Smithfield in the prelims. The playoff appearance represented a return to the postseason for the Skippers after a tough year in 2022.
Prout was on its way to a D-II title at this time last year. Now in D-I, the Crusaders made a late push to qualify for the postseason before falling to Cumberland in the opening round.
Mariners drop two
Narragansett baseball looked primed for a postseason run but ran into a buzzsaw on the mound on Friday.
East Greenwich standout Michael Ucci pitched a no-hitter as the Avengers topped Narragansett 7-0. The Mariners had been hitting the ball well, but couldn’t keep it going.
The Mariners dropped to the elimination bracket, where they fell 6-4 to Middletown over the weekend.
