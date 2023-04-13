SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Some of the stars are gone, but the grit is still very much in place.
It served the North Kingstown High School baseball team well in its rivalry tilt with South Kingstown last Wednesday. The Skippers rode out some bumps and responded to a late rally by the Rebels for a 6-3 extra-inning victory at Old Mountain Field.
“We’ve been in so many high leverage games in the last couple of playoff runs and going into the playoffs,” head coach Bill Brew said. “I don’t think they get fazed by the moment.”
The win over the Rebels was part of a 3-0 start to the season for the Skippers. They beat Smithfield 8-1 in their season opener before the rivalry victory. They beat Pilgrim 10-0 on Monday.
That kind of success is the expectation for the Skippers, even with the changing of the guard in the lineup and the coaching staff.
“It’s kind of ingrained into our brain at this point,” senior Evan Beattie said. “You kind of expect greatness. Every day, day in and day out, in practice, we’re trying to be perfect. If we’re not perfect, we’re doing something wrong.”
The less experienced players on the roster have embraced that as well, as they try to seize their opportunity. It’s a nice dynamic for this group.
“We had a lot of good players in the past few years,” senior Robbie Lamond said. “There are guys who haven’t been playing who are still great baseball players. It’s nice to give those guys an opportunity. They’ve been showing out great and showing why this is a great program to play for.”
North started fast against South, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. Andrew Ciarniello led off the game with a double. Will Brew legged out an infield single and Ciarniello scored on a passed ball. An RBI double by Lamond plated another run. Lamond later touched home on an error.
The rally represented some tough luck for South Kingstown starting pitcher Jonah Monnes, who didn’t give up much in the way of hard contact. Sure enough, the results were better from there. He ended up going 4.1 innings and gave up just the three runs.
Reliever Nolan Urian picked up the baton and ran with it, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings.
North Kingstown starter Ben Napoli, also a sophomore, didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning.
“You give up three in the first and you’re thinking, ‘Here we go,’” South Kingstown coach Keith Vellone said. “But Jonah settled right down, no problem. It was 3-0 but these kids never gave up. They shut them down from there.”
That set the Rebels up for a rally and they delivered it in the sixth. Monnes walked and took second on a wild pitch. Conor Kelly brought him home with a single. Patrick Ruhle followed with a single before Urian smashed an RBI double. Jordan Chaloux tied the game with an RBI single.
“We plated some runs and got some big hits in key spots,” Vellone said. “That was great to see – some nice fight. It was good to see us fight, but it would have been a little bit better to pull it out.”
The Rebels nearly did that. With the bases loaded in the sixth, Brandon Westerfield was in a full count on Beattie, who had come out of the bullpen. Beattie struck him out looking on a pitch that the Rebel dugout thought was well outside the strike zone.
In the seventh inning, Kelly smashed a deep drive to left field that looked off the bat like it might be a walk-off homer. Left-fielder Brady Spitzer tracked it down and caught it at the fence.
As it stood, the game remained tied – and would stay there until the eighth. Beattie led off with a single, Hank Martin was hit by a pitch and Ben Davis walked. An infield hit by Quincy Rome allowed the go-ahead run to score. Ciarniello then drew a bases loaded walk and Brew was hit by a pitch to force in another run.
“We put up three in the first inning,” Beattie said. “Couldn’t really get a groove going. In the eighth, we finally got it going and we didn’t stop.”
Beattie stayed on for the bottom of the eighth and recorded two quick outs, with some more help from his defense on the second out. Spitzer made a leaping catch of a deep fly ball by Urian in left field.
An error and a fielder’s choice allowed South to extend the inning, but Beattie finished the game with a strikeout.
“Our guys are gritty. They were able to stick with it,” Brew said. “These guys had such great role models in practice and in games – how to handle yourselves in big situations and how to prepare. They had great role models, so when it was their turn to play, they were ready to grasp the ring and go with it.”
South Kingstown dropped to 0-2 with the loss but rebounded on Monday for a 13-5 victory over Cranston West.
“I said to the guys out there, ‘I know our record is 0-2, but we’re better than that and we’re going to be a good team. We’re trending in the right direction,’” Vellone said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys. We have three seniors. There are a lot of sophomores who got their feet wet a little bit last year, but they’re mostly JV guys. Our pitching staff is very young. I think we’re going to be very competitive.”
The Rebels will host Cranston East on Thursday. North Kingstown is also back in action on Thursday with a road game at La Salle.
