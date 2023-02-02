SOUTH KINGSTOWN - In a division long dominated by perennial powerhouses, there is real, actual parity for the first time in many years.
And the Prout hockey team is in the middle of it.
With wins over East Greenwich and Mount St. Charles this past weekend, the Crusaders have risen up to third place in the Division I standings. They are 7-4, with victories in five of their last six games.
“It’s all pretty even,” junior Mark Belcher said. “I think we can beat anybody in this league, especially when we’re playing well.”
Bishop Hendricken, La Salle and Mount St. Charles have won every state hockey title since 2005, when Toll Gate captured the championship. One of those teams may yet reign supreme this year, but there’s none of the usual dominance. Prout owns a victory over La Salle, as does a Barrington team that’s under .500. The Warwick co-op beat Hendricken in January and is in second place. Cumberland – in the midst of one of its best seasons ever – was the last unbeaten team standing.
“It’s wide open. Anybody can beat anybody,” Prout coach John Gaffney said. “It’s great. Believability every single night. It’s not like what we’ve had the last couple of years, where you go into some games thinking, ‘Ok we’ve got to pull a rabbit out of the hat to win.’ The playing field is much more level now. It’s basically who brings it and executes and doesn’t turn the puck over.”
Prout’s only loss of the new year came Jan. 18 against Barrington. After the postponement of a game with Hendricken, the weekend slate gave the Crusaders their chance to bounce back – and they took it.
A strong third period against East Greenwich led to a 3-1 win at Boss Arena on Friday. The Crusaders broke open a 1-1 game on goals by Belcher and Tyler Simo. Belcher’s was a pretty one on a breakaway down the right.
“I just felt it,” Belcher said. “I was looking to give a pass to Jake Cox, but I saw the lane. I just took it and saw top shelf.”
Aidan Forcier and Derek Gesmondi assisted on Simo’s goal. Mason Keramidas had Prout’s other goal, with an assist to Drew Nowell. Goalie Angelo Evangelista saw a lot of shots but stopped 34 of 35 in a strong performance.
“Gut-check time in that third period,” Gaffney said. “We told the guys, ‘It’s zero-zero’ going into the third period. Just have that mentality – win the third and it’ll take care of itself.”
Prout then went on the road Saturday and toppled Mount 5-1 in another program history-maker. Last season saw the Crusaders net their first-ever win over Mount, but it came in Kingston. Saturday’s victory was at venerable Adelard Arena.
Prout fell behind 1-0 but responded emphatically with five unanswered goals. Belcher, Forcier, Roberts, Jackson Reeves and Caleb Burnett accounted for the scoring. Gesmondi and Daniel Morrison each had an assist.
Prout is off this weekend but will try to keep rolling Feb. 8 with a game against Cumberland. Warwick, Hendricken and La Salle are on the docket in a stretch run gauntlet.
“They’re all big weeks now,” Gaffney said. “Everybody knows who they are. It’s X’s and O’s, knowing who you’re playing against and playing with intensity.”
