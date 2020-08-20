Who could ever have thought when planning the summer of 2020, the memories we would ultimately take forward? Masks and more masks, excessive heat, parking limitations at the beach, outside dining galore, highway signs with quarantine guidelines, parenting during a pandemic - all dynamics we could never have foreseen. As we begin the slow transition out of summer, some thoughts to take us forward.
- Having had many of our own children participate in fall high school sports, it must be so disorienting for athletes and their families to have uncertainty over the start of the upcoming season. Fall activities become part of your summer, with captain’s practices starting in early July, continuing right into preseason activities. The flow into school and the new sports year, with the accompanying cooler temperatures, all has a great vibe. All these years later, the ambiguity is uncomfortable for me even without kids in the programs.
- Could we have imagined our Pawtucket Red Sox would leave the area without an adequate goodbye? While there are geographic restrictions on professional baseball within range of the area’s Triple A team, perhaps we can at some point get professional baseball back to the area. Having lived in an area with a Single A team, it is great fun, more than worth the time and investment.
- Rest in peace, Lou Schwechheimer, former General Manger of the PawSox and resident of South Kingstown. To have so many speak so highly of you as a person is a tremendous tribute. We all have a similar opportunity to touch people’s lives. We should all hope to achieve your level of impact and success.
- We are again waiting to see when a high school sports season will be played. The hope and trust is we will get it all in, even if slightly abbreviated.
- There are so many athletes we look forward to watching before the school year is out, none the least of which is North Kingstown senior field hockey phenom Dempsey Campbell. Her talent with the ball on her stick puts her in rare air. In a sport that can be difficult to immediately identify the best of the best, she shines through in seconds. Make sure to catch her in action. It will be a long while before we see anyone similar.
- Lost in the lack of sports has been community interaction at the events. Yes, the games are for the kids, but the event is very much for the spectators. We love being amongst neighbors and friends, all pulling for the home team but also taking time to just laugh and enjoy. There are never enough opportunities to be in community, and fall sports are a great contributor. There is talk of the peripheral effects of the pandemic. This is certainly one of them.
- Expect the Narragansett football team to be a perennial power in D-IV. They are too athletic not to stand above the rest. The Prout Schools’ girls soccer team is looking for a repeat of last year’s playoff appearance. It should be a fun ride. And, add Skippers boys soccer to the talent mix, led by standout Owen Ennis. Always a strong program.
- The tongue-in-cheek recommendation from several weeks ago in this column was to change the region’s high school team nicknames. One still resonates. The North Kingstown Hurricane would be a name for the ages. Yes, there are the traditionalists that will forever love the Skippers and they have a solid case, but years hence, the town will have settled into being the Hurricane. What could be better?
- South County teams walked away with a flurry of championships in the fall of 2019. While always difficult to repeat with the turnover of players, the local talent pool is once again deep. South Kingstown’s girls soccer team took a hard hit with graduations, but they return Carley Fewlass to lead their charge towards the post season.
- Ditto North Kingstown’s girls volleyball unit with Jaime Harrington and McKenzie Monroe leading the drive toward their fourth consecutive championship. Think about that for a second. Four in a row. A stunning concept.
- The new aerial show in Skipper-town will be quarterback Donovan Carr to wide-receiver Tyler Pezza. Like recent years, expect these two to light up the airways when they finally get on the field. And, like their volleyball counterparts, they take aim at the back end of a four-peat. Simply amazing!
- Rebel football standouts Nolan Parchesky (OL), Luke Palazetti (LB) and Rory Hazard (RB) will assure the team is well represented at key positions. Classmate Curtis Granville will lead the charge for the South Kingstown’s boys soccer squad.
- The Narragansett girls’ tennis, volleyball, and soccer teams have all seen recent success and are building strong programs. Keep an eye out for these units.
No sports season goes by without the South County region having a say in who takes home the championship hardware. When the starting whistle finally blows, this year will be no different. And this is before considering the runners in our region, a highlight for another day. Our area schools always show well with running shoes on.
So, settle into the last few weeks of summer. Get in your beach time. No masks in the ocean, the waves a place of solace in a turbulent time. When you come up for breath and assess the view, just remember better days cannot be far away.
