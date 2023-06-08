NORTH KINGSTOWN — Rivals North Kingstown and South Kingstown have seen a lot of each other in these baseball playoffs.
The Rebels won a dramatic preliminary-round game against Cranston West to earn a shot at the defending state champion Skippers. North prevailed in that one 4-3 on Friday afternoon at Lischio Field.
The next day, North lost the winners bracket final by a 2-1 score to La Salle, while South stayed alive with a 13-3 blowout of Smithfield. That meant a rematch on Monday, which the Skippers won 2-1.
North matched up with La Salle again in the championship round on Tuesday, but the game was suspended due to rain in the third inning. It was slated to resume Wednesday, after press time.
For North and South, the playoff matchups were the first since 2016, and Friday’s tilt was worth the wait. The Skippers led early before the Rebels rallied to force extra innings. A two-run single by Brandon Westerfield tied the game. Evan Beattie worked out of a bases-loaded jam to keep the game tied, and Will Brew delivered a walk-off hit for North in the eighth inning.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Brew said. “We know what we can do.”
The game-winning rally started with a great at-bat by freshman Brandon Venditto, who worked an eight-pitch walk. Quincy Rome followed with an infield single before Andrew Ciarniello was intentionally walked. Brew then lined the first pitch he saw from Nolan Urian into right field.
“I got the hit but Brandon started it. Great job by him,” Brew said. “I was just trying to put it in play. Pretty much anywhere is going to score a run.”
In Monday’s rematch, the Rebels jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Conor Kelly. North’s pitching staff was taxed so it was sophomore Ben Davis on the mound. He settled in, though, keeping South off the scoreboard through the rest of his four innings of work. Davis, typically the starting catcher, pitched a fair amount of relief this year but was making his first start.
“I was feeling good. Just trying to throw strikes, let our defense work and get as many innings as I could,” Davis said.
North tied the game in the second inning on an RBI groundout by Davis. An RBI double by Robbie Lamond put North in front 2-1 in the third inning.
South Kingstown threatened in the fourth inning with singles by Brayden Rosen and Jordan Chaloux, but Blake Beattie made a diving catch in right field, and Davis escaped further trouble.
Evan Beattie came on for the fifth, and had to get through more potential rallies. South put a runner into scoring position in both the fifth and sixth innings but couldn’t get him home. Beattie worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning to close out the win.
“This time of year, the margin for error is very slim,” head coach Bill Brew said. “You saw it when we played La Salle, you saw it the last time we played SK – it’s going to be a one-run game. It’s the guys who can make that one play – get that bunt down, take advantage of an extra out in an inning – that’s how you win.”
The loss ended a great run for South Kingstown, which was sitting well below .500 in early May. The Rebels won four of their last five league games before the playoff run. Both of their postseason defeats were one-run games.
“Proud of every one of these kids. At one point we were 4-9,” South Kingstown coach Keith Vellone said. “It looked real doom and gloom – are we even going to make the playoffs? Next thing you know, here we are. They did a great job.”
North must beat La Salle twice to get through to the state finals.
