NORTH KINGSTOWN — A bumpy league opener and a frustrating first half in game two gave way to a breakout for the North Kingstown High School girls soccer team.
After a loss to Cumberland in their first league matchup, the defending state champion Skippers couldn’t score in the opening 40 minutes of Monday’s game against Mt. Hope, despite a bevy of chances.
In the second half, they needed less than a minute to break the seal, then rolled from there to a 4-1 victory over the Huskies. Sophomore Ellie Bishop scored the first goal, and Katherine Van Gorden tallied the other three in a hat trick.
“We came off the loss to Cumberland, which I think definitely put us back, first game of the season,” Van Gorden said. “And then it just took us the first half to kind of get in our groove and be able to work together as a team. We’ve been trying out a lot of different formations. I think we were definitely able to find some things that worked for us.”
With a mix of experience and youth, the Skippers knew they wouldn’t be able to pick up exactly where they left off in last year’s title run, but the early returns have been mostly encouraging. North won non-league games over East Greenwich and Portsmouth before the loss to Cumberland – a top contender – last week.
“Our biggest thing right now, we’ve got to be ready in six weeks,” head coach Mark D’Arezzo said. “We’re still working on that defense and we’re still not sure what we want to do. We’re moving people around and figuring things out. It’s going to take a little bit of time. They’re working hard. Every day, we learn something new.”
Bouncing back with Monday’s win was a good step, though it didn’t come easily. The Huskies took a 1-0 lead early in the game and held it through the rest of the first half. The Skippers threatened several times, but couldn’t score.
Bishop broke the ice just 25 seconds into the second half when she powered through a scramble by the right post and knocked home the equalizer.
“It really boosted the morale of the team,” Van Gorden said. “We definitely needed that one. Like our coach said at halftime, ‘If you get one goal, you’re going to three or four.’”
That prediction was spot-on.
Van Gorden gave North Kingstown its first lead in the 48th minute, then bumped it to a 3-1 margin soon after. She finished off the hat trick – and the victory – with a penalty kick goal.
“My first hat trick in high school, so it’s very exciting,” she said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do without the midfield getting the ball moving and our defense clearing it out.”
Sydney Allen played well in net for the Skippers, and the effort was solid throughout the lineup, particularly in the second half. Getting it for 80 minutes is the next challenge.
“That’s the thing they have to learn – let’s come out with that spark right away,” D’Arezzo said. “Why are we going to give somebody the lead and chase? Why do we need that to wake us up? We can’t do that. We need to come out and take control of the game and keep control of the game.”
More than most, this group understands how to learn and get better. The Skippers won the title as the No. 5 seed last year.
“We definitely have a lot of pressure on ourselves to be at the top, since we did win last year. But last year, weren’t really together as a team until the very end. I think that helps us to know that it might take a little bit of time to get to the top,” Van Gorden said. “I don’t think we’re rushing, and that’s good for us. We know we can get there and we’re going to keep working for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.