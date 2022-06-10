NORTH KINGSTOWN - The streak continues, right into the state finals.
The defending state champion North Kingstown boys volleyball will play for another title on Saturday, after clinching a finals berth with a 3-0 sweep of Cranston East in Thursday’s semifinal tilt. The Skippers will carry a 12-match winning streak into the title round, where they’ll meet No. 2 seed La Salle. The match is set for Saturday at 4 p.m., at Rhode Island College.
This is where the Skippers have wanted to be since day one, though the path wasn’t as clear as last year, when a senior-laden squad was head and shoulders above the competition. North had to replace all those seniors, and in the meantime, the competition caught up. But the Skippers steadily became the best anyway, catching fire after two mid-season losses. Now they have their title shot.
Cranston East had given the Skippers a test in the regular-season finale and did so again on Thursday. The top seed prevailed 25-15 in the first set, then rallied from a deficit for a 25-22 win in the second set. The third game provided the most significant challenge, with Cranston East leading throughout, including a late 22-18 edge. The Skippers won the next seven points to take the match.
“There was a lot of pressure on us to do well,” senior Mason Andrade said. “They forced us to make a lot of errors. But our team throughout the whole year has faced that kind of play, had to come back from a lot of deficits. We had to push back against them.”
The Skippers had a measure of control in the first set before encountering some speed bumps in the second. Cranston East led 16-14 before a run of four straight points by North, sparked by two kills from Jared Samson. It was tied 19-19, before the Skippers inched away. An ace by Zach Desorcy finished off the win.
The Thunderbolts went up 8-5 in the third set, then pushed it out to 15-10. The Skippers made a bit of move from there but seemed unable to get over the hump. A hitting error put the Thunderbolts up 22-18 and had their large cheering section going wild.
Soon enough, a big home crowd had something to cheer about, too.
An East hitting error and a serve that wasn’t returned made it 22-20. Sean McManus followed with a kill and Ryan Harrington served up an ace that tied the score. A long rally resulted in a hitting error by the Thunderbolts, which put the Skippers up 23-22.
“It’s really just focus up, don’t worry about the score,” Harrington said of his service run. “Get the ball in and hopefully our team can side out.”
Then it was time for Andrade to take over. The recently-crowned All-American punished an errant return by East to get the Skippers to match point, then slammed home the clinching kill on the next point.
“We expect everybody to make plays, but especially Mason on those last few points,” Harrington said.
Andrade finished with 16 kills and Cam Alezander had nine. Samson totaled seven kills and three blocks. Harrington had 14 digs and two aces, plus the big serving run that locked up the win. Ryan Murphy chipped in with nine digs.
La Salle awaits in the finals after a 3-2 semifinal victory over Chariho. The Skippers and Rams split two regular-season meetings, with the Skippers winning the most recent matchup.
“We’ve got to control our side of the net,” Andrade said. “You can’t control what other team’s passes are going to look like or how they’re going to play. It’s how much effort you put in to your own side. It’ll really be just like any other match - just control our side and see what we can do.”
