The North Kingstown boys tennis team beat Narragansett in the regular season finale last week and did the same thing on Tuesday in a preliminary-round match as the boys tennis playoffs got underway.
The Skippers won 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. They’ll travel to Smithfield to face the third-seeded Sentinels on Thursday in a quarterfinal match.
Narragansett finished the season with a 5-9 mark.
The Division II bracket also includes Prout, who went 10-4 and earned the No. 5 seed, which came with a bye to the quarterfinals.
The Crusaders will make the trip to Tiverton on Friday afternoon to take on the fourth-seeded Tigers. Prout lost a 5-2 decision to Tiverton in the regular season but won six of its final seven matches after that.
In Division I, South Kingstown earned the No. 4 seed and was set to host a quarterfinal match with No. 5 Lincoln on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. The winner takes on either La Salle or East Greenwich in the semifinals.
The Rebels finished 7-7 in the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.