South County’s volleyball reign continues.
While South Kingstown scored the upset of the tournament when it took down North Kingstown, Prout grabbed the spot opposite the Rebels with a 3-1 win over Coventry on Wednesday night. Narragansett is also set to play for a title after it advanced in the Division IV bracket.
The Crusaders are in the championship for the first time since 2010, when they won their second straight D-I title. There have been good years and tough years since then, but it’s been a steady upward trajectory since a winless 2018 campaign. The Crusaders made the semis in the 2021 spring season and have now moved one step further.
Prout won its last five matches in the regular season, then swept Cumberland in the quarterfinals. Against a Coventry team that also seemed to be peaking at the right time, the Crusaders took care of business. They clinched their finals trip with an emphatic 25-13 victory in the fourth set.
Ava Grace Dresback racked up 25 kills, to go with three aces, 11 digs and two blocks. Josie Gustavson tallied 17 kills and a matching 17 digs. Mia Slade added two kills, four aces, 13 digs and 30 assists.
More of the same for Mariners
Narragansett is one win away from a perfect season.
The top-seeded Mariners rolled over Mt. Pleasant 25-13, 25-5, 25-17 to clinch a spot in the Division IV championship. The win continued an undefeated run for the Mariners, who have not lost a set all season.
Lucy Oberheu served up eight aces and added four digs in the semifinal win. Ally Tuoti had eight kills, three digs and one ace. Livy Waranis finished with three blocks and three kills.
The Mariners will face No. 3 Tiverton in the championship match, which is set for 11 a.m., on Saturday at Rhode Island College.
This is Narragansett’s first appearance in the title round since a runner-up finish in D-II in 2013.
