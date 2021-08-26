Rhode Island has lined up its 13-game men’s basketball non-conference schedule, which includes the Sunshine Slam in Daytona and contests against all three Division I in-state opponents, with the matchup against rival Providence returning after a year off.
Rhody opens the 2021-22 season with three straight home contests, hosting Boston University on Nov. 9, Bryant on Nov. 12 and Boston College on Nov. 17. The Bryant game is technically part of the Sunshine Slam MTE.
From there, the Rams head to Daytona to face Tulsa in the opening round of the Sunshine Slam on Nov. 20. The next day, URI will face either BC or Utah to wrap up the slam.
The team will remain in Florida to play at Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 23.
Rhody begins a home-and-home series when it returns to the Ryan Center to play Sun Belt power Georgia State on Nov. 27. The Rams will visit Georgia State next season.
The first week of December features road contests at Harvard (Dec. 1) and Providence (Dec. 4). The annual game with the Friars was not played last season amid the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also on the schedule are home dates against Sacred Heart (Dec. 7) and Brown (Dec. 22), a road game against Milwaukee on Dec. 13 that is part of a new home-and-home and a neutral site game against College of Charleston on Dec. 19.
A previously planned game at Seton Hall has been pushed to the 2022-23 season due to scheduling conflicts.
