In 2018, South Kingstown and Coventry met in the state baseball championship. Three years later, as the 2021 season went on, it was easy to envision them as finalists again. The way seedings broke, the Rebels and Oakers instead met in a do-or-die quarterfinal game last Wednesday at Old Mountain Field.
The tough matchup led to a tough ending for the home team.
South Kingstown jumped to a 3-0 lead, but the Oakers exploded for seven runs in the fourth inning and watched sophomore star Tommy Turner dominate out of the bullpen for a 9-5 win and a spot in the semifinals.
“This is a tough bracket,” Coventry coach Leo Bush said. “South is a really good ball club. To have to play them in a winner-take-all type of situation is tough. Give our guys credit. They battled and they came through.”
Matthew Durkin drew the start for Coventry and was greeted with two runs in the first inning. Trey Young and Conor Kelly singled ahead of a two-run single by Andrew Mosher. The Rebels added another run in the third as Young doubled and scored on a base hit by Kelly. With runners on first and second, Turner came in from the bullpen and struck out Jack Wentworth to keep it a 3-0 game.
At the time, it seemed Turner would be tasked with holding the deficit where it was. Instead, the pitching arrangement worked out better than Coventry could have hoped for thanks to its huge fourth inning.
Held hitless through the first three innings by South Kingstown starter Zac Zyons, the Oakers broke through immediately in the fourth. Jared Vadeboncoeur led off with a single and Jake Mather drew a walk. A sacrifice bunt by Will Turner moved both runners up, before South Kingstown intentionally walked Jayden Voelker to load the bases.
Jason Serapiglia poked a single through the left side to plate one run. Jason Desjarlais and Adam Vesey both worked walks to force in two more runs. After a pop-out for the second out, Devyn Vezina also drew a bases-loaded walk, giving Coventry the 4-3 lead.
Eric Lindley relieved Zyons and Vadeboncouer greeted him with a line drive to right-center field that scored two runs. Mather also lined a single to score Vadeboncouer, making it 7-3.
All of a sudden, Turner was on the mound in a very different game. Turner allowed only one hit in his 4.1 innings of work and struck out seven. South Kingstown scratched a run across in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Mosher. Kelly was hit by a pitch in the seventh, moved to third on a double by Mosher and scored on a groundout by Owen Caldwell, but the comeback hopes for the Rebels ended there as Turner induced a ground ball from Wentworth to end the game.
Coventry moved on to the semifinals, where it outlasted Central for a spot in the title series.
The loss ends a great season for South Kingstown, which remained one of the top teams in the state and lost just one league game. The Rebels will bid farewell to a large senior class, a group that has been together for many years. Several of them were part of a Little League district championship and continued success all the way up the ladder.
Skippers fall in semis
The top two seeds in the Division II boys tennis bracket both fell victims to upsets by No. 3 Cumberland. North Kingstown was the first to fall, dropping a 4-3 thriller to the Clippers in Thursday’s semifinals. Cumberland went on to defeat No. 1 Mount St. Charles in the finals.
The semifinals came down to the final doubles match, with the teams tied 3-3. The Clippers prevailed to advance to the finals.
The loss ended a strong season for North Kingstown, which lost only twice.
Softball squads ousted
It was a rough week for South County squads in the softball playoffs. In addition to Narragansett’s loss, the three other teams bowed out last Wednesdy and Thursday.
Moses Brown beat North Kingstown 10-0 in the preliminary round of the Division I playoffs, ending a 3-10 campaign for the Skippers.
Prout lost a tough one to Johnston last Wednesday, falling 3-2 in a pitchers’ duel. The Crusaders finished 7-5.
South Kingstown represented the best hope as a No. 2 seed in the D-II bracket but was upset by No. 3 Toll Gate 6-3 on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Crusaders bounced
The Prout baseball team’s reward for its dramatic win over Narragansett in the preliminary round of the Division II playoffs was a matchup with one of the top teams in the league.
Barrington beat Prout 10-0 in last week’s quarterfinals. The Eagles are now in the championship series opposite Middletown, having beaten Burrillville in the semis.
Prout finished with an overall record of 7-8. A strong late-season push included Kieran Gibson’s memorable no-hitter on senior day.
NK rallies past SK in semis
The South Kingstown boys volleyball team got everyone’s attention in Thursday’s semifinal match when it took the opening set from top-seeded North Kingstown.
The Skippers, though, responded with three straight wins for a 3-1 victory and a spot in the championship. They went on to win the title.
The Rebels took a set in two of their three meetings with North Kingstown. They finished the season with a 7-5 record and will bid farewell to a strong senior class.
