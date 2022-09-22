SOUTH KINGSTOWN — In its rise to powerhouse status, the North Kingstown girls volleyball program built each season on progressing and improving.
It just wasn’t always obvious when the Skippers were winning every match for four-plus seasons.
With a younger group this year, improvements are more apparent. After a loss in their league opener to La Salle, the Skippers have regrouped quickly for three consecutive wins. They swept Prout on Monday night to go to 3-1 on the year.
“Losing at La Salle is tough, but what can you do?” junior Annie Draper said. “It was good to get it off our shoulders. Get the first-game jitters out of the way. I think our energy and our attitude moving forward has been good.”
Prout is also looking for improvement with an even newer group. Monday’s loss dropped the Crusaders to 0-4 on the year. Last year’s state runners-up are still adjusting to life without their senior standouts and without all-stater Ava Grace Dresback, who transferred.
“We’re struggling a little bit, which I expected with the amount of girls we lost,” Prout coach Andrew Bevilacqua said. “When we serve-receive well and the passing is good, then things go pretty well for us. We’re trying to just work on that focus and trying to play at a high level.”
The Crusaders raced to a 9-2 lead in the opening set of Monday’s tilt, but the Skippers steadily worked their way back in and won 25-19. From there, North had a leg up and won the next two sets 25-12 and 25-18.
Prout made a late push in the third set thanks to a service run by Emily Jacques, which made it 21-18. But the Skippers got an ace from Ashtyn Novasad and two straight kills from Mackenzie Lonergan to close out the victory.
“I feel like it’s going pretty well,” Lonergan said. “It’s definitely different, but it’s a really good group. Now that we’re getting more comfortable with each other, it’s coming together really fast. I think it’s going to be good.”
Lonergan totaled 12 kills and two aces for the Skippers. Draper finished with nine kills.
Prout struggled to generate much of an attack but put up some good defensive numbers. Jett Cronin had seven digs and two aces. Sydney DeCarvalho totaled three kills and seven digs.
“Jett Cronin, sophomore libero, has been fantastic for us, diving for balls and being that staple of the defense in the back,” Bevilacqua said. “Sydney has been great defensively and is really trying to carry that load of taking swings.”
North Kingstown was set for a big matchup with defending state champion South Kingstown on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. Prout was slated to visit Portsmouth on Wednesday.
