The South Kingstown High School football team wouldn’t mind having 80 players on the roster, but they feel pretty good about how their 40 would match up with your 80.
“We’re not blessed with great depth. It is what it is when it comes to that. But the guys that we have are good,” head coach Gerry Zannella said. “We have 40 guys and they’re all football players. We have guys who want to work hard and become better players. They’re a lot of fun to work with.”
That formula has worked fairly well for the Rebels for a long time. Depth has rarely been a strength over the last decade. Each class seems to have enough standouts to get things done, and together it has added up to more good years than bad.
This year’s squad has just two seniors, but there is experience in a lot of spots, thanks to a lot of playing time for underclassmen last season.
“Last year, we didn’t graduate a lot of guys, but the guys we graduated were pretty important. It’s hard to replace Isiah Carter, Phoenix Sward, Rian O’Rourke, Aidan Jones – they were outstanding players,” Zannella said. “But we had a lot of underclassmen playing last year. We’re trying to fill some holes, but we have a lot of guys coming back who are varsity lettermen.”
South is coming off a solid year that ended with a thud. The Rebels won their first three league games before dropping their next three. They ended up in a four-way tie for third place. Only two of the four teams in the deadlock made the playoffs, and South Kingstown was left on the outside looking in. That finish came a year after the Rebels made the top-division semifinals in the 2021 season.
While the Rebels were disappointed to miss out on the postseason, they saw that they could be in the mix, while learning what it would take to solidify a spot.
“For some of them, it’s picking up where we left off,” Zannella said. “And then we’ve got to ramp it up for some of our newer guys. But everybody’s working hard. They’re competing hard and looking to figure out where they belong.”
The quarterback position is up for grabs for the first time in a while. In recent years, Cam Holland was at the controls before departing for prep school. Rian O’Rourke took over and became a mainstay over the past two seasons. Leading the current competition are junior Derek Cook and sophomore Brayden Rosen.
“It’s still competitive right now. The quarterbacks are doing well. They have a lot of work to do, coming in after Holland and O’Rourke,” Zannella said. “Brayden Rosen and Derek Cook – their maturity is great. They’re picking things up quickly.”
The skill positions feature several big-time weapons. Senior Amani Boamah has hinted at stardom over the past two seasons and looks capable of a breakout campaign. Sophomore Dante Peno played significant minutes in the backfield and at linebacker as a freshman and projects as a four-year starter. Junior Jordan Chaloux also saw time last season, and sophomore Kai Sorlien had a good showing in his debut. Declan Friedt and Tyler Denecour are some of the other potential offensive standouts.
The team’s other senior, Erik Pearce, anchors the offensive line as a three-year starter. Noah O’Hagan and Seamus Considine were on the field a lot as sophomores.
With their depth issues, the Rebels play a lot of two-way football, so many of the offensive standouts will lead the defense, as well.
“We’ve got some guys with a lot of experience,” Zannella said. “We draw on that. We come back with some talented guys.”
For the second year in a row, South is welcoming in a solid freshman class. It’s a welcome sight given the fact that the Rebels have just the two seniors.
“The freshman class is a nice group. They come out here and understand that we’re going to put our best 11 on the field,” Zannella said. “The stories of Dante Peno and Kai Sorlien scoring touchdowns as freshmen – they say, ‘Why can’t that be me?’ They’re learning and picking things up really fast. There are going to be some more freshmen playing varsity. It’s crazy around here – I’ve never seen so many kids who can come in and have the maturity to play varsity as freshmen.”
The Rebels hope it all adds up to a good squad, one that’s capable of competing in D-II.
“We’re moving some guys around to try to put our best 11 on the field,” Zannella said.
