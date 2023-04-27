NARRAGANSETT — Challenging as it was for the Narragansett girls lacrosse team, the bumpy ride of the last two years did not go for naught.
After a difficult year in Division I in 2021 and a grind in D-II last season, the Mariners have raced out of the gates in D-III this year. Last week’s 17-5 win over Rocky Hill made it five in a row to start the season. Fellow unbeaten Westerly was no match for the Mariners on Monday, as they pushed the streak out to six.
“Credit goes to the players. They’re implementing what we’re trying to teach in practice and training sessions. They’re doing a good job with it,” head coach Mark Lubic said after the Rocky Hill win. “Every game presents its own unique challenges. Tonight was another unique challenge. The kids stepped up and they performed pretty well. I’m pretty happy and pretty excited for what they’re producing and what they’re doing.”
Success is nothing new for the Mariners, so much so that a lot of good years added up to the realignment moves. The current upperclassmen learned something from the lumps they took. A strong core of juniors expected improvement this year, regardless of division, and is seeing it in spades with the latest move.
“It was really nice to see how higher level teams work,” junior Ellie Wooten said. “Bringing it down to D-III, it’s good to have that experience and background.”
Narragansett’s average margin of victory in its first five games was nearly 10 goals per game. Last week’s matchup with Rocky Hill figured to be one of the tougher tests; the Mariners lost in a preseason scrimmage against them. But Rocky Hill was without its starting goalie in the rematch, and Narragansett took full advantage, racking up a season-high in goals. Narragansett carried a 12-3 lead to halftime and cruised after the break.
“It’s really exciting after the last two seasons,” Wooten said. “Everybody is happy with the way we’re playing, and I think we’re only getting better. This is a great season for us to show what we’re made of. I think we’re finally where we belong.”
Wooten continued her high-scoring ways with five goals in the win. Maddie Tally and Natalia Salvadore added four goals each. Ava Donadio had two, while Eris Hughes and Katie Daly had one goal each. Salvadore had two assists, with Wooten and Donadio netting one apiece. Ibby DeLuca made 10 saves for the Mariners.
In addition to the experience gained the last two seasons, many of the Mariners have benefited from playing lacrosse in the club ranks.
“A lot of credit goes to the players who do their work in the off-season,” Lubic said. “It makes a big difference. That’s player motivated – taking advantage of their opportunities and getting better.”
That’s the goal now, as well, even when things have been clicking. Westerly represented a tough challenge and there will be others, plus rematches against some of the teams the Mariners have faced so far.
“Our clearance needs to be a whole lot better. Ground balls are always a bugaboo for every time. We do real well with a lot of things, but our off-hands need work and some of our game situation awareness needs a bit of refinement,” Lubic said. “But all in all, it’s a real good group of kids who are willing to work hard, listen and learn.”
