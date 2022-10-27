NORTH KINGSTOWN — North Kingstown volleyball’s first loss since the season opener didn’t have any lasting effects.
Back on the court after a defeat at the hands of Portsmouth last week, the Skippers rebounded with a 3-0 sweep of Prout on Tuesday night to go to 13-2 on the season.
“It was good to come back with a win,” Tessa LaFrenier said. “This is what we were going for. It was definitely tough losing. We were missing a player and we just weren’t communicating as well as we usually do.”
Prout fell to 4-11 as the gauntlet of Division I-A continued to be difficult to navigate. The Crusaders went 4-2 in the middle of the season, when taking a tour of the other sub-division in D-I. Against its own sub-division, Prout is winless despite some solid performances. Prout pushed both South Kingstown and La Salle to four sets in matchups last week.
“We went 4-2 against the other side after starting out 0-5,” Prout coach Andrew Bevilacqua said. “The one thing I can say is these girls come in and they work hard. The results in the win-loss column don’t show it. We’ve played really close games against good teams. We just haven’t been able to get over the hump.”
The Skippers had won 12 matches in a row before the Patriots surprised them. Key player Mackenzie Lonergan was sidelined, and the Skippers didn’t play as well as they needed to. The Patriots, who have emerged as a contender, took full advantage and won 3-0.
“Our energy wasn’t where it needed to be,” Annie Draper said. “Portsmouth was in their home gym and it was their senior night. They had a lot of energy and we didn’t. We just didn’t play how we needed to play. Coming in tonight, it was just good to be back at it.”
It was also a nod to the landscape in D-I. The top four teams have been impressive, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see any of them winning it all come playoff time. North Kingstown will have to be at its best to contend for the title.
“It lets us know we need to be prepared for everything - players being hurt or played being sick,” LaFrenier said. “We have to be able to bounce back.”
The Skippers started Tuesday’s match with a 25-13 win in the opening set. Ella Maack had a kill on the first point of the match and Tessa LaFrenier landed two aces in a fast start. After Prout made it 8-5, the Skippers won six straight points to open things up. They finished out the win with kills by Draper and LaFrenier.
Prout got off to a good start in the second set with an ace by Tori Jacobs and a kill by Veronica Wathen sparking a 3-0 run. The Skippers answered with six consecutive points, powered by kills from Lonergan and Draper, plus an ace by Carly Lafferty.
Prout got a kill from Wathen and an ace by Jett Cronin and took advantage of a series of errors by the Skippers to go back in front 11-9. But the Skippers won 11 of the next 13 points to take control. A kill by Georgia Roy finished out a 25-18 win.
Paige Megley and Sylvia Mayo had kills and Alice McGuire had an ace as Prout jumped to an 8-6 lead in the third set. Again, the Skippers rallied. A run of six straight points, highlighted by a kill and block by Morgan Cheny, put the Skippers ahead 16-11. Later, kills by Draper, Longergan and LaFrenier got North to match point. Draper closed out the 25-15 win and the sweep with a kill.
Draper led the attack with 14 kills. LaFrenier had nine kills, three aces and eight digs. Lonergan totaled eight kills and Maack finished with 29 assists.
Just one match remains in the regular season for North and it’s a big one. South Kingstown will visit the Skippers Thursday night, off an impressive win over La Salle on Tuesday. The Rebels are one game back of the Skippers in the Division I-A standings and could force a tie with a victory.
