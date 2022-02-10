SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The win streak ended Saturday.
But there will be no losing streak.
The South Kingstown High School girls basketball gutted out a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Cranston West 56-46 on Tuesday night, completing a gutsy bounce back from a loss to division leader North Kingstown. The Falcons played a physical brand of basketball and led by five with about six minutes left, but the Rebels outscored them 21-6 from there en route to the win.
“We felt like we needed to play tougher and the girls really responded in the second half,” head coach Rob Cruz said. “The five that were out there really played tough. That was what we had to do. Obviously, you want to score, but we felt like if we played tough, we would find a way to score.”
It’s the eighth victory in nine games for the Rebels, who started league play with five straight losses before a remarkable turnaround saw them win seven consecutive games. Unbeaten North Kingstown stopped that heater, but the Rebels didn’t blink in getting back on track Tuesday. They’re now 8-6 in league play.
“NK was tough,” Cruz said. “We stuck with it and got a good win tonight. Hopefully, we can play well going into the playoffs.”
The Rebels won a brawl with Cranston West just 10 days ago, and found themselves in the same kind of game in the rematch. The Falcons’ physical defense and full-court press won out for stretches, with the Rebels hitting a long drought in each half. In the second half dry spell, South went more than eight minutes without a field goal as the Falcons turned a 29-24 deficit into a 40-35 lead with 5:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The defense also limited South Kingstown’s usual top scorers to quiet games, but the lineup that took over in the fourth quarter completely turned the game around with tough defense of their own and some clutch shots.
“Every night, it could be a different girl for us,” Cruz said.
Freshman Kaya Nuttall started the comeback with a deep jumper and Abigail McDonald converted a driving bucket in traffic. A baseline jumper by Malia Young put the Rebels in front before Nuttall got a steal and a layup. A runout layup by McDonald made it a 10-0 run and put the Rebels up by five points.
Cranston West momentarily stopped the surge with a 3-pointer, but McDonald answered with a 3-pointer of her own, and Young converted a shot in the lane to make it 50-43. Nuttall delivered the dagger on a 3-pointer with 1:10 left, and the Rebels finished out the win with free throws.
“The girls were able to respond,” Cruz said. “They had us. We were down going into the fourth, down in the fourth. It was great that the girls didn’t keep their heads down. They fought back.”
McDonald led the Rebels with 16 points, Nuttall had 10 and Finley Carr scored eight. Kaitlyn Antonucci had 16 points for the Falcons.
The Rebels will close out the regular season with games against Portsmouth and Scituate.
“Moving forward, these are the kind of things we want to take into the playoffs,” Cruz said. “If we want to be successful, we have to be tough. The playoffs are always a lot different than the regular season. I like playing games like this.”
