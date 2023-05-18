NORTH KINGSTOWN — With the regular season winding down, the North Kingstown High School girls lacrosse team is in a battle for first place in Division II.
The Skippers held off a late charge from Cranston West for a 13-10 win on Thursday to put their win streak at six. With a chance to take sole possession of first place on Saturday, they dropped an 11-10 thriller to Burrillville. Both the Skippers and Broncos have two losses on the year, and they have split a pair of meetings.
North added a win over Smithfield on Monday to push its record to 10-2. Assuming they take care of business in their season finale against Mt. Hope, the Skippers will finish in a deadlock with Burrillville. Seeding will be determined by a tiebreaker.
Before the defeat, the Skippers were happy to hold serve against Cranston West, even if it wasn’t their best performance. They jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first half and seemed to be cruising, but ended up getting out-scored over the rest of the game.
“We just played sloppy,” head coach Katie Daley said. “In the second half, we were really forcing shots, hitting the goalie, taking shots we didn’t need to take. We didn’t give our defense the break they deserved. And we were just playing really sloppy lacrosse.”
It was an 11-7 game with about 10 minutes left, when the Skippers clamped down on defense and got a goal from Jordan Parris to regain some breathing room.
The Falcons made one more push with three goals in the final two minutes of the game. The third one made it 12-10 with 38 seconds left. Cranston West won the next draw, but North goalie River Andersen stopped a shot with 22 seconds left. The Skippers then broke the ball out successfully and Clara Drinkwater locked up the win with a goal at the eight-second mark.
“I think it was good for them to see that now,” Daley said. “It’s good to get a reality check going into the playoffs.”
Parris racked up seven goals to lea the attack. Jade Shabo tallied three goals and two assists, Drinkwater had two goals and two assists and Emily Kallman had two goals. Phoebe Pullyblank chipped in with one assist. Andersen made seven saves.
The Skippers continue to get strong leadership from their seniors, several of whom won a field hockey championship in the fall. With another team seeing a similar opportunity now, they’re ready to seize it.
“It’s really nice being able to lean on my seniors, especially coming in as a first-year head coach and not having an assistant until a week and a half ago,” Daley said. “They’re on the field, so they see what’s happening. For them to know that I have trust in them to talk about what they’re seeing is really important.”
Burrillville’s win over the Skippers on Saturday was its ninth in a row. The Broncos lost to the Skippers in their season opener.
North will close out the season on Monday against Mt. Hope.
