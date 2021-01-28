The indoor track season opened with a full slate of meets on Saturday and Sunday at the Providence Career & Technical Academy. Though team scores are not being tabulated due to this season’s circumstances, it was nevertheless a strong debut for local squads, which earned 17 first-place finishes.
The South Kingstown girls totaled six top finishes in their Dwyer Division matchup. Senior Chloe Greene delivered much of the success herself with three first-place showings. She won the 55-meter hurdles in 9.42 seconds, cleared five feet to win the high jump, and hit 16-09.25 for a win in the long jump. Also for the Rebels, Tayshia Cary won the 55-meter dash in 7.82 seconds, Isabelle McDonald claimed the 600 in 1:43.62 and the 4x200 relay of Cary, Arsenia Brown, Ella Squires and Zoe Lockwood won in 1:57.95.
The North Kingstown boys also grabbed six first places in the Headley Division. Thrower Andrew Harmon won both the shot put at 50-05.5 and the weight throw at 57-09. Jake Sullivan won the 600 in 1:31.07, John Schultz took first in the 300 in 37.2 seconds and Jacob Gagnon cleared 5-06 for a win in the high jump. The relay team of Greg Piturro, Jake Sullivan, Cameron Ferrell and Jack Randall ran 3:52.4 for a win in the 4x400 relay.
The South Kingstown boys and North Kingstown girls grabbed three wins each. For the Rebels in the Dwyer Division, Antonio Capalbo won the 600 in 1:26.92 and the 1,000 in 2:45.29, and Amani Rojee took first in the 300 in 37.63 seconds. Sadie Souls led the Skippers in the Headley Division with first place in the 55-meter dash in 7.56 seconds and first in the 300 in 44.17 seconds. Emily Kallman added a win in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.66 seconds.
Placewinners
North Kingstown boys: Jackson Borge 2, 3000; Joey Confessore 5, 3000; Sam Northrup 4, 55 hurdles; Chance Fry 2, 55 dash, 5 long jump; Christopher Bishop 5, 55 dash; Greg Piturro 2, 1500; Jack Randall 5; 1500; Cameron Ferrell 2, 600; James Borkman 5, 300; Jack Toolin 3, 1000; Sullivan Sears 4, 1000; Garrett Deady, T2 HJ; Max Rome 3, SP; James Bourke 5, SP; Shamus Culhane 2, WT; Liam McGovern 3, WT; 4x2 4.
South Kingstown boys: Kerkor Kassabian 5, 55 hurdles, T5 long jump; Matt Burns 4, 55, 4, 300; Will Ballard 4, 1500; James Reid 5, 600; Amani Rojee T5, long jump; Ryan Hazard 2 SP, 6 WT.
Narragansett boys: Tyler Reissner 4, 55 dash, 6 long jump; Adam Melnick 2, 1500, 2 1000; Killian Oberheu 6, SP; Alex Gould 6, WT.
Prout boys: 4x2 3; 4x4 4.
North Kingstown girls: Ruby Nunnery 2, 3000; Sophia DeGenova 3, 3000; Molly Sullivan 4, 3000; Analiese Poisson 4, 55 hurdles; Abigail Tober 5, 55 dash, 2, 300; Olivia Joly 2, 1500, 2, 1000; Gabriella Carnevale 5, 1500; Katherine Van Gorden 5, 300; Jillian Blaser 3, 1000; Lauren Carter 5, 1000; Brooke Thompson 2, high jump; Emma Charpentier 3, high jump; Mae Browning 6, SP; Keara Culhane 2, WT; 4x2 2; 4x4 4.
South Kingstown girls: Carmen Goff 5, 3000; Arsenia Brown 2, 55 hurdles, 3 long jump; Emily Derreza 3, 55 hurdles; Zoe Lockwood 5, 55 dash; Erin Hurley 3, 1500; Tayshia Cary 2, 300.
Narragansett girls: Madeleine O’Neill 3, 3000, 3, 1000; Emma Landy 3, 55 hurdles; Sarah Tetreault 4, 55 dash, 5 long jump; Jenna Silvestri 5, 300; Kylee Bennett 5, WT; 4x2 5.
Prout girls: Jessica Mastrandrea 3, 600, 3, 1000; Shelby Dellasandro 2, SP, 6, WT; Maddie Selwyn 6 SP; 4x2 2.
