In awards announced this week by the NFHS, four local coaches were named Rhode Island Coach of the Year in their respective sports for the 2020-21 school year. North Kingstown’s Kevin Gormley and Keith Higgins, Narragansett’s Jody Waranis and South Kingstown’s Adam Howarth were the South County honorees after leading their teams to championships.
Gormley was at the helm as the North Kingstown High School baseball team won its first state championship in 54 years with a magical ride through the Division I playoffs. Higgins was also part of the school’s big spring, leading the girls lacrosse team to the Division II crown, its first since 2011.
Waranis piloted the Narragansett High School girls swim team to the Division III championship in the winter season, on the heels of two winless campaigns.
Howarth led the South Kingstown High School boys soccer team to a long-awaited title in the fall of 2020, with the Rebels winning the state championship for the first time since 1992.
Flynn commits to Wesleyan
Narragansett football standout Colin Flynn announced his commitment to the admissions process at Wesleyan University on Tuesday.
A standount linebacker and offensive lineman, Flynn helped the Mariners to consecutive Super Bowl titles in 2021, first in the spring season and then in the fall.
He was named the co-MVP of the Division III Super Bowl in the fall, which the Mariners won to cap off an unbeaten season.
Wesleyan competes in the New England Small College Athletic Conference, where it finished in third place last season.
Rivalry tilts
Friday and Saturday will both feature some big South County matchups in girls basketball and boys hockey.
The North Kingstown girls basketball team is slated to visit South Kingstown on Friday night at 6 p.m. The Rebels are coming off a win in the Westerly Community Credit Union tournament while the Skippers are still perfect in league play.
On Saturday, Boss Arena will be the site for the first league meeting between the South Kingstown and Narragansett/Chariho hockey teams. The teams did meet in an Injury Fund preseason game, with Nariho prevailing. The game is set for 8:15 p.m., following North Kingstown’s matchup with PSW.
