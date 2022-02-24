PROVIDENCE — The Narragansett boys basketball team won a Division I playoff game for the first time in program history Friday night, but couldn’t make it two in a row.
With a 62-58 preliminary round victory over Portsmouth on Friday, the eighth-seeded Mariners earned a shot at La Salle. But the top-seeded Rams were too much in Tuesday’s quarterfinal, winning 68-53.
“That wasn’t Narragansett basketball. That wasn’t the way we’ve been playing,” Narragansett head coach Phil Rattenni said after Tuesday’s loss. “We picked the wrong game to do that. But at the same time, that is the number one team. They hit a lot of shots. Even when we did get stops, they found a way to get offensive rebounds. There were things we did poorly, but I don’t think it was just that we played poorly. That’s a very good basketball team.”
The Mariners will now be keeping an eye on the power point rankings for the state tournament, with hopes of earning a bid. The top 18 teams make the field, and the Mariners were in 15th heading into Tuesday’s game.
“I think we’re going to make it, but I don’t know where we’ll be,” Rattenni said. “We didn’t do a lot of math because the way we were playing, we thought we might be playing some more basketball in this tournament. That’s not the case, so we’ll do some math and see if we need help. And hopefully we’ll get to play some basketball next week.”
The Mariners ended the regular season with four wins in their last five games, including an upset of Bishop Hendricken. Against Portsmouth, they took control early and built a 12-point halftime lead. It grew to 18 early in the second half before the Patriots – the 2020 and 2021 Division II champions – made their move. They got as close as three on two occasions, but the Mariners answered both times. Peanut Chaloux drove for a bucket with 2:01 left that made it 60-55. After a runner by Ben Hurd made it 60-57, Chaloux drove again and this time found Tyler Poirier for a bucket with 21 seconds left that secured the win for Narragansett.
“It’s a great ride to be on with these seniors,” Rattenni said Friday. “They compete, they want to be here, they never have a bad day. Even after a loss, they come back and they’re ready to move on. They’ll enjoy this one tonight and then it’s back to work.”
Chaloux led the Mariners with 18 points and Mekhi Wilson scored 17. Matt Calabro added 10 points.
La Salle had a bye to the quarterfinals after going 18-0 in league play. Narragansett gave the Rams one of their toughest challenges, losing 55-53 on Jan. 14.
Upset hopes were quickly grounded in the rematch. The Mariners kept pace in an up-and-down first quarter and trailed by three points heading into the second. The Rams steadily inched away from there, going up 10 by halftime and 11 in the third quarter before upping the lead to as many as 18 in the fourth.
La Salle looked the part of the top seed at the offensive end and Narragansett surprisingly didn’t offer much resistance.
It was part of an uncharacteristic night overall.
“We didn’t play good team basketball offensively. It was a lot of one pass and done stuff. We didn’t run through sets,” Rattenni said. “And defensively, it was kind of non-existent. I know those kids are tough matchups and tough checks, but we played every defense we have in our arsenal and they found ways to break it down and get open shots.”
Calabro had a big night for the Mariners, leading all scorers with 26 points. Wilson added 14. Dimetri Iafrate paced La Salle with 21 points.
Rebels fall to Hope
The South Kingstown boys led into the fourth quarter but watched Hope rally back for a 66-63 win in the Division II preliminary round on Friday night.
Twenty-eight points by Lavell Shepard weren’t quite enough for the Rebels. Hope took the lead 64-63 on a broken-play bucket by Jelon King with 2:25 left. Shan Folger scored on the break with 1:42 left to put the Blue Wave up 66-63. The Rebels had several chances to deliver a rally of their own, but couldn’t push through. Shepard just missed a deep 3-pointer in the final seconds as Hope held on.
In addition to Shepard’s big night, the Rebels got 11 points each from Declan Wholey and Luca Prodigio. Folger had an enormous night for Hope, finishing with 34 points.
“It was a tremendous high school basketball game,” head coach Henry Herbermann said. “I couldn’t be more proud of my team. Two teams played a great game. Folger was terrific. We game planned for him. I thought my guys executed the game plan, but sometimes better offense beats good defense. Lavell was tremendous.”
The loss ended a solid first year in D-II for the Rebels, who went 10-8. Shepard finished as one of the state’s top scorers in his senior season.
“Lavell had a huge year. He played so hard, and he’s a super talented player,” Herbermann said. “It was a privilege to coach him, and it was a privilege to coach all three of these seniors. Declan Wholey played tremendously, especially in the two biggest games of the year - senior night and tonight. He was outstanding. And Danny Biller was playing terrific basketball until he got one hurt. He needed one more game on the schedule to come back. I’m proud of him. He kept showing up to practice, cheering his teammates on and working to get back. And all the young guys played great. Everybody made plays. We wanted to keep going, so it hurts, but I really am proud of them, and it’s been a good season.”
North Smithfield holds off Prout
Prout’s lone win in a challenging stretch run came against North Smithfield. But with more on the line, the Northmen won Friday’s playoff rematch 59-48 to advance in the Division III playoffs.
The loss stopped a strong campaign from the Crusaders, who won eight of nine games in the middle of the season before going 1-6 in their last seven games. Most of those were against top contenders, and Prout came close to winning a few. They lost to Moses Brown by one point, Times 2 by three and Ponaganset by one point.
A 66-49 win over North Smithfield on Feb. 9 gave the Crusaders some confidence, but the rematch played out differently. Early foul trouble was costly for the Crusaders, who stayed close but couldn’t get over the hump.
Brennan Mellor led Prout with 18 points, Casey Bazzano scored 13, and Nick Perry and Chris Pimentel had six each.
The Crusaders will bid farewell to a seven-man senior class that delivered a memorable year.
