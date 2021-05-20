The Prout School’s Kieran Gibson authored one of the best pitching performances in school history on Saturday morning.
Facing Rogers at Newport’s Cardines Field, Gibson struck out 15 Vikings in the Crusaders’ 4-2 win.
Gibson is new to high school baseball, having grown up in Belgium, where he took up the sport as a youngster. He has family in Rhode Island and has played for the Slocum Baseball Club in the state’s Connie Mack League for two summers. With hopes of playing collegiate baseball in the United States, Gibson stayed in the Ocean State for this school year and enrolled at Prout.
The big right-hander allowed three runs in five innings in his Prout debut before the dominant showing against Rogers.
Recording 15 of 21 outs via the strikeout is rarefied air. At Prout, it has only been done by former Gatorade Player of the Year Mason Feole, who’s now pitching in the minor leagues with the San Diego Padres organization.
Rogers got some revenge on Prout Tuesday with a 3-0 win in the second game of the teams’ home-and-home series.
Prout is 1-4 heading into Thursday’s game against North Smithfield.
Gibson is expected to pitch again this weekend against Westerly.
RIIL awards
The Rhode Island Interscholastic League will honor 19 individuals, including 14 student-athletes, for their exemplary achievements over the past year at its ninth annual RIIL Awards Luncheon, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The luncheon will be held 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Registration from 10:45-11:15 a.m.)
Tickets, which cost $30.00 per person, may be purchased online at gofan.co/app/events/314553 by May 21st. No tickets will be sold at the door.
The honorees include RIIL Male Student Athlete of the Year Kenny Rix of Pilgrim and Female Student Athlete of the Year Mariah Ramos of Tiverton.
Mariners pick up second win
The Narragansett softball team improved to 2-2 on the year with a 13-1 victory over East Greenwich, continuing a wild ride early in the season.
Both of the Mariners’ wins have come via the mercy rule, with the team also beating Tiverton 12-2. Its losses have also been lopsided, with Burrrillville/North Smithfield winning 17-1 and West Warwick beating them 8-1.
The Mariners were set to be back in action Wednesday against Mt. Hope.
Home mats
Wrestling officially comes to South County this week, with North Kingstown hosting a home match Wednesday and Narragansett at home on Friday.
