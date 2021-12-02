The last three Division I Super Bowl championships have gone to either North Kingstown or Central.
The 2021 trophy will, too.
North Kingstown won D-I crowns in 2018 and 2019, while Central is the defending champ, having claimed the title in the 2020 spring season. They’ll meet Saturday at 3:30 p.m., at Cranston Stadium, as they each seek another championship.
This will be North Kingstown’s fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five years. They won the Division II championship in 2017, before beating Cranston West in both 2018 and 2019 in the D-I Super Bowl. Each of those games was also at Cranston Stadium, adding another layer to the familiar territory.
Last spring, the Skippers were in the short-lived Power Four bracket. In the Division I playoffs, Central edged East Greenwich 13-12 to capture its first championship since 2004. Longtime coach Peter Rios retired after the championship win. Under new coach Mike Washington, a former star running back for the program, the Knights have remained on course. They went 4-2 and gave state champion Bishop Hendricken its toughest test of the regular season. The Knights beat South Kingstown in the Division I semifinals.
“At the end of the day, this is our title to defend, and that’s how we’re approaching this game,” Washington said. “North Kingstown is a very well known program, great coaching staff, great players. But I’d bet on my guys ten times on a Sunday. We know the job’s not finished. We know that at the end of the day they’re trying to take something from us and that’s a Division I title. It’s our job not to let it happen.”
Championship pedigree and a similar color scheme are common traits for the Skippers and Knights; game plan is very much not. The Skippers have run the ball well the past few weeks but are still more reliant on their passing game. The Knights moved star running back Judah Varfley to quarterback midway through the season and hardly ever throw the ball now.
“They’re going to want to try to run the ball downhill and run us over,” North Kingstown coach Fran Dempsey said. “We need to fix some things on the defensive front seven and make sure we’re ready for their run.”
The Skippers will be looking to recapture the form they displayed in their semifinal win over Portsmouth. In their Thanksgiving game against South Kingstown, their offense wasn’t firing on all cylinders.
“They’re tough,” Dempsey said after the Thanksgiving game. “We need to play better than we did today.”
The Skippers were in a tricky spot, trying to balance the rivalry game in front of a big crowd with the looming Super Bowl. Central didn’t have a Thanksgiving game. Ultimately, the Skippers went mostly full steam ahead, while resting a few starters who were banged up.
“Central is not playing a game this week,” Dempsey said. “I’m sure they had some coaches here scouting. But the guys wanted to play. We couldn’t be afraid of injury.”
The Skippers and Knights have been two of the top teams in the state all year, but did not meet in regular season play. Their first matchup will be for a title.
“I think it’s going to be a great game,” Washington said. “They’re going to come out and fight, but I know with our style, this is something we’re prepared for.”
