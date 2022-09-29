North Kingstown High School’s cross country teams held their first home meet of the year on Tuesday at Ryan Park and came away victorious against Prout and Rogers. The boys team notched a sweep, while Prout grabbed a win over the Vikings. It was the same story on the girls side, with the Skippers beating both opponents and Prout topping Rogers.

