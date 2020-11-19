NORTH SCITUATE — Strong seasons culminated in a return to the top tier at the state cross country meet for North Kingstown.
The Skipper boys and girls teams both finished third in the team standings, their best showings in several years. It’s the highest placement for the boys since 2011, when they also finished third. For the girls, it’s the best performance since a runner-up finish in 2015. Both teams were coming off undefeated regular seasons and Southern Division titles.
“Super happy about it,” said North Kingstown girls coach Brian McNeiece. “The number one goal this year was to get here because some haven’t. So we feel really good about that. Our second goal was for them to run to their potential and I feel like they did today. I could not be happier right now.”
Among other area teams, the South Kingstown girls took fifth for the program’s fifth consecutive top-five finish. Prout’s girls were 12th, while Narragansett freshman standout Madeleine O’Neill finished 12th overall. On the boys side, Narragansett was second among local teams in 13th place while making just its second state meet appearance as a team in the last 20 years. South Kingstown’s boys were 14th, led by Antonio Capalbo winning the unseeded race, and Prout was 15th.
La Salle won both the boys and girls team championships. Jack McLoughlin of the Rams won the boys individual title and East Greenwich’s Reese Fahys captured the girls crown.
North Kingstown’s success was led by two girls who earned all-state recognition. Rory Sullivan paced the team in sixth place and Olivia Joly took eighth.
Sullivan’s performance came just a week after she failed to finish in the Class A championship. She bounced back in a big way on Saturday, finishing as the top freshman in the state with a time of 18 minutes, 54.34 seconds.
“It’s nice to see coming off of last week,” McNeiece said. “Picture perfect day for her.”
Joly moved up two spots to eighth from her 10th-place finish at last year’s state meet. Molly Sullivan was next in line for the Skippers, taking 17th. Tori Chace in 25th and Sophia DeGenova in 29th closed the team’s scoring. Ruby Nunnery finished 31st and Jillian Blaser was 34th to round out the lineup.
The Skippers finished with 72 points. La Salle won the title with 49 and East Greenwich was second with 57 points. In fourth place, Chariho was a ways back of North Kingstown with 164 points.
“It was close between the top three teams, and the other two ran really well,” McNeiece said. “We’re really happy. It’s not like we came in third and didn’t have a good day. We were sixth last year. We were maybe a little disappointed with how it went. This year, it was just all around a great year. They really worked for it.”
The boys race was a coronation for La Salle, which is ranked as one of the top teams in the country by MileSplit. Sure enough, the Rams put all of their five scoring runners in the top nine to finish with 24 points. Hendricken was next with 60 points. The Skippers were the best of the rest at 152 points, just ahead of fourth-place Cumberland with 166 points.
Greg Piturro topped the team in 20th place in a time of 16:34.56. Jackson Borge finished in 27th, Joey Confessore was 34th, Jack Toolin took 41st and Jake Sullivan finished 43rd to round out the scoring. Jack Randall in 46th and Cameron Ferrell in 53rd also ran for the Skippers.
South Kingstown’s girls remained among the top five thanks to a solid overall performance. Isabelle McDonald led the Rebels in 27th place at a time of 20:05.55. Erin Hurley finished 28th, Isabella Lawless was 45th, Avery Martin finished 54th, Olivia Kay took 63rd, Abbie Nowell was 65th and Sophia Caito finished 70th.
Narragansett’s O’Neill followed up her freshman state title with a second-team all-state nod thanks to her 12th-place finish. She crossed the line in 19:26.90. Veronica Sabatino also ran for the Mariners and finished in 84th.
Prout was led by Laurel McMahon in 49th in a time of 21:10.54. Sophia Abbott (68), Jessica Mastrandrea (79), Sylvia Mayo (92) and Megan Williams (127) rounded out the Crusader lineup.
The Narragansett boys qualified as a team for the first time since 2011 and earned a 13th-place finish. Adam Melnick was the team’s top runner, taking 45th in 17:12.56. Bowen Healey (63), Chase Flint (73), George Fogarty (94), Maxwell Sherman (102), Anthony Landi (118) and Alex Gould (130) also chipped in for the Mariners.
With the meet divided into two heats each for the boys and girls, South Kingstown ran in the unseeded portion and saw Capalbo cross the line first. In combined results, he finished 37th overall in 17:06.17. Will Ballard (72), Nick Peters (81), T.J. Blechman (91), James Reid (108), Matt Burns (122) and Brody Shiels (124) also contributed.
Prout was led by Ben Barnes in 66th place in a time of 17:57.66. Ethan Sweet (90), Michael Garman (99), Joe Trombino (114) and Jesse Fitzelle-Jones (117) also scored for the Crusaders.
