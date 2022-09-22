NORTH KINGSTOWN — Games with Bishop Hendricken have meant different things at different times for the North Kingstown High School football program.
There was the introduction to Division I in 2018, a big opportunity in 2019, playoff chances in the spring and fall of 2021.
With the Skippers now solidified as one of the top programs in the state but dealing with some unknowns as they entered the season, Friday’s matchup was about showing they can contend. They certainly did that, even though they weren’t happy that they came up short in a 28-21 thriller before a packed house at the Anthony C. Perry Athletic Complex.
“We knew we could come out here and compete and we proved just that,” senior Andrew Ciarniello said. “I think everyone in the state counted us out of this game. We wanted to come out here to make a point. Obviously, we didn’t get the result we wanted. But I think we showed a lot of strengths in this game.”
In this year’s Division I alignment, all four teams will make the playoffs regardless of record, so the season is largely about moving in the right direction. This was a step for the Skippers.
“The only thing that matters is that you’re getting better every week and you’re gaining confidence,” head coach Fran Dempsey said. “You slowly build to where you’re playing your best football at the end of the season. If we can do that like we did last year, from where we’re starting now, I think we’re going to be a pretty dangerous team come playoff time, if we can stay healthy.”
The Skippers showed their mettle immediately. They had the ball first and marched 68 yards for a touchdown. Eddie Buehler converted an early third down with a 9-yard run. Later, on fourth down at the 18-yard line, Buehler found Chris Bishop in the end zone for the score. Brady Spitzer’s PAT made it 7-0.
Hendricken responded with a good drive of its own, but the North Kingstown defense came up with a stop inside its own 10-yard line. William McMinn-Clifford sacked Jayden Falcone on fourth down to stop the Hawks.
The Skippers had a chance to take control, but a dramatic turn of events happened instead. On a first down near midfield, Buehler bobbled the shotgun snap and fumbled when he was hit. Hendricken’s Marcus Sukkar scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown. Just like that, the Hawks had tied the game.
“We came out and we played with them. We competed against them,” Dempsey said. “We had too many self-inflicted mistakes that took us away from having a better opportunity to win the game.”
While the touchdown would come back to haunt the Skippers since the final margin was just seven points, it wasn’t a back-breaker in the moment. North answered quickly, with an 80-yard scoring drive. A 30-yard pass from Buehler to Noah Gincastro put the Skippers near midfield. Buehler then tossed a screen pass to Evan Beattie, and the senior raced 44 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.
Hendricken’s first big offensive play tied the game again, as Ronjai Francis broke a 55-yard touchdown run on the Hawks’ next possession.
A Hendricken interception in the end zone denied a scoring chance for North Kingstown. Brayden Rogers returned the favor when he picked off the Hawks with about a minute to go before halftime. The score stayed 14-14 at the break.
Hendricken began to exert control in the third quarter. Falcone and Devin Lynch connected on a 50-yard catch-and-run ahead of a touchdown run by Oscar Weah.
The Skippers went for a fourth-and-two at the 43-yard line on their next drive and Buehler was sacked. Five plays later, Falcone raced in from 6 yards out to give the Hawks a 28-14 lead.
North punted on its next possession and seemed to be buried, but the defense came up with a stop early in the fourth quarter. Buehler then found Ciarniello on the sideline for a 51-yard completion to the 1-yard line. Ciarniello ran it in from there, and Spitzer’s PAT made it 28-21.
“I think we felt good coming out in the first and second quarter,” Ciarniello said. “Third quarter was a little bit of a lull for us. We’re feeling good about being able to come back in the fourth quarter. Nobody had their heads down. We knew we had a shot till the clock ended in that game.”
Hendricken was on the brink of a sudden answer when Weah broke a 58-yard run and Falcone got loose on a run. He was on the doorstep of the end zone, when Ciarniello stopped him and stripped the ball. He pounced on the fumble, giving the Skippers the ball with 5:36 left.
They had 98 yards to go, but made headway when Buehler and Rogers connected for a 36-yard gain. An offensive pass interference penalty set the Skippers back, though, and they eventually punted on fourth-and-20.
Hendricken took over with 3:03 left and attempted to run out the clock. The Skippers almost got the ball back, but the Hawks somehow converted a fourth-and-2 after a dropped snap, with fullback Ben Tilton picking up the ball and plunging forward. The measurement had a first down by inches.
“We were about three inches away from getting another opportunity,” Dempsey said.
Buehler completed 15 of 32 passes for 297 yards to pilot the Skipper offense. Beattie had four catches for 76 yards, Ciarniello grabbed three for 74, Rogers had three for 60 and Bishop snagged three balls for 53 yards. Beattie led the rushing attack with 27 yards on nine carries.
The offensive and defensive lines both delivered impressive showings against a Hendricken team that makes a habit of dominating the line of scrimmage. That area of the field was the biggest concern for the Skippers going into the season, but is quickly rounding into form.
“We were worried about their size up front. We knew it could be a storyline – could we hold up against their size? I thought we met the challenge,” Dempsey said. “Our guys didn’t back down. Coming into the season, I was worried about what their development would be. Since the end of camp and getting into scrimmages and games, we’ve been getting better every week. They’re a lot farther along than I thought they would be at this point in the season. Super proud of the work those guys have put in. Their dedication to get better each week has been unbelievable.”
The Skippers will visit East Greenwich this week. Their next game against a D-I foe comes Oct. 7 when they host La Salle.
“We know we have room to improve,” Ciarniello said. “Four-team playoff this year, so we’ll have our other crack at these guys. We’re just looking ahead to the next game on our schedule.”
