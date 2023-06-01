The fate of a proposed $1.5 million cut in the South Kingstown school budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year will be decided by voters Tuesday in a special referendum. Earlier this month, SK Superintendent Mark Prince said that, if the cut is approved, the district would have no choice but to eliminate all fall sports for the high school and middle school. The move was met with an outcry on social media by those who oppose the referendum but, in a letter to the editor in this week's Independent Newspaper, local resident Roland Benjamin echoed the sentiment of many proponents for the reduction that the threat is "hollow at best." "If there is truly a willingness and/or obligation to cut the $150,000 sports budget, why proceed with a $6 million athletic facilities overhaul?," Benjamin asked. "It is not the first time a district used these types of threats to activate voters." Do you believe the SK school district will eliminate fall sports if voters approve a $1.5 million budget cut? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

