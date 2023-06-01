NARRAGANSETT — Sprague Field may as well have been the Kent family backyard on Tuesday.
Zayden Kent pitched a complete game shutout and brother Zander Kent delivered a walk-off single in the seventh inning as the Narragansett baseball team edged Tiverton 1-0 in a Division II playoff game.
“Both the Kent brothers did a hell of a job today,” head coach Brad Van Fechtmann said.
The win puts the Mariners into the double-elimination portion of the bracket, where they will face East Greenwich
Zayden Kent has emerged as Narragansett’s ace in his freshman season, and he reached an even higher level in the do-or-die game. The right-hander struck out eight and escaped a few trouble spots to keep the Tigers off the scoreboard.
“It’s awesome to see,” Zander Kent said of his brother. “Honestly, unexpected this year. I knew he was good, but I didn’t know he would be this good as a freshman.”
Tiverton’s Kyle Rogers was just as good, but the Mariners got to him in the seventh as Jackson Monast led off with a double.
“I love to see that one falling for him,” Van Fechtmann said. “He’s kind of the guy who’s had some tough luck on hard-hit balls this year. His numbers aren’t reflective of the player that he is. To see him get some big hits today and get that one to drop was awesome.”
The Tigers went to the bullpen for Jason Potvin, then intentionally walked Andrew DiBiasio. That brought up Zander Kent and he seized the opportunity. The senior lined a 2-0 pitch into left-center field, and Monast raced home with the winning run.
“There were multiple times in this game where I had an opportunity,” Kent said. “I knew I was due to capitalize. I’m just so happy that I finally did.”
The win continues a surge for the Mariners, who won five of their last seven games in the regular season. There are challenges to come, but they’re feeling the same kind of vibes that they did last year, when they caught fire in the postseason and made the D-II finals.
“We as Mariners tend to catch fire at the right time,” Kent said. “Started off slow, but we’re getting hot at the right time. I think we can definitely make a run.”
SK softball wins opener
South Kingstown is back in the softball playoffs - and winning.
After a tough year in Division I last season, the Rebels have been solid in D-II this year and kept playing well on Tuesday. Led by a strong performance by pitcher Sarah Jones, South topped Burrillville/North Smithfield 5-3 in a single-elimination preliminary-round game.
The ninth-seeded Rebels will now match up with No. 1 East Greenwich in the double-elimination bracket.
NK tennis advances to semis
Perfect in the regular season, the top-seeded North Kingstown boys tennis team kept rolling in the opening round of the playoffs on Thursday, scoring a 4-0 win over Tiverton to advance to the D-II semifinals.
The Skippers were set to face Tiverton in the semis on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time.
Prout baseball shut down by Middletown in prelims
The Prout baseball team got a strong pitching performance in Tuesday’s preliminary round game but was on the wrong end of a better one. Middletown shut out the Crusaders 3-0 for a spot in the double-elimination bracket of the D-II playoffs.
The loss capped an up-and-down year for the Crusaders, who showed potential but never quite put everything together.
Rebels set for opener
The South Kingstown baseball team was slated to face Cranston West in a winner-take-all preliminary round game on Wednesday. Results were unavailable at press time.
The winner faces North Kingstown in the double-elimination bracket later this week.
