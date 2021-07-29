The South Kingstown Little League junior division all-stars have gone 2-1 at the state tournament in Cranston and now get a title shot. The team won its first game, then dropped an extra-inning heartbreaker to Barrington in the winners bracket final. With a win over Cranston on Tuesday, South Kingstown moved into the title round, where it will try to knock off Barrington twice.

