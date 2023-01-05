PROVIDENCE — Prout hosted its fifth annual Crusader Christmas Classic last week and saved some of its best hockey of the season for the event.
Prout’s varsity squad went 2-0 in the tournament, beating Daniel Hand High School from Connecticut and the Dighton-Rehoboth-Seekonk co-op out of Massachusetts. The junior varsity squad took the ice for one game and skated to a tie with Bishop Hendricken’s JV team.
The event featured a six-team field and was held at Providence College’s Schneider Arena for the first time, after previous editions were at Boss Arena and the Benny Magiera Ice Rink in West Warwick. There was one snafu, as the St. Rita’s team from Chicago fell victim to the series of canceled Southwest Airlines flights and couldn’t make the trip. Hendricken’s JV team stepped in on short notice.
“Hat’s off to Hendricken,” Gaffney said. “They were the second call I made. They said, ‘Yeah, we’ll drop everything.’ So their JV came in and kind of filled that void. That was nice.”
Outside of that, the tournament was a success, particularly in terms of competition. The majority of the games in the three-day event were tight.
“Several ties in the tournament, good hockey,” Gaffney said. “It was fast paced. Right down to the third period today, it was pretty neck-and-neck. It was fun. And what better place? Schneider and the rink guys have been great helping us out.”
Prout beat Daniel Hand 5-0 in its opener, then ended up in one of the many close games in the tournament finale. Dighton-Rehoboth-Seekonk was the strongest team in last year’s field, and though it wasn’t a bracket setup, the matchup Thursday night felt like a championship kind of game.
The Crusaders carried the play in the opening period and broke through in the final minute. Mark Roberts scored on a power play with 13 seconds remaining to make it 1-0. Aidan Forcier picked up the assist.
Just 20 seconds into the second period, Forcier took it upon himself to make it 2-0, scoring on a breakaway with a nice finish.
“Our power play looks good, our first line looks good,” Gaffney said. “We were able to do some things.”
The two-goal lead endured until the final minutes of the period, when DRS got on the board with a breakaway goal.
Both teams had opportunities in the third period, and Prout had to kill off a pair of penalties. In the final minute, DRS came close to scoring a short-handed goal but a breakaway shot was off target. Forcier went quickly the other way to generate a transition chance of his own, and he buried the exclamation point goal with 27 seconds remaining.
Forcier had a hand in all three Prout goals, finishing with two goals and an assist. Owen Glass made 25 saves.
“We played well as a team,” Forcier said. “The power play was good, the penalty kill was good. Owen Glass was really good in net. We strung together a win.”
The Crusaders returned to league play on Wednesday against Smithfield, with results unavailable at press time. They’re hoping to keep playing well as they hit the thick of their schedule.
“A lot to look forward to in the new year,” Gaffney said. “The guys feel good about their game. The confidence is there. You can definitely feel it. There was a lot of figuring out where guys fit in the first month. I think we have a better idea of who we are moving forward.”
