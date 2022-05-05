NARRAGANSETT — The effort never wavered and it finally led to a victory for the Narragansett girls lacrosse team.
Stuck in an 0-5 start, the Mariners edged Mt. Hope 6-5 on Tuesday night at the Narragansett Community Athletic Complex for their first victory of the season.
“Super proud of the girls,” Narragansett head coach Mark Lubic said. “Tough start to the year, but I give credit to the kids. They keep coming to practice. They keep working hard. Our mantra is get better every day and today was a nice game against a really good opponent. Fortunately, we came out on top.”
The Mariners had come close to victory in their season opener, a 9-8 loss to Smithfield. They also dropped an 8-5 decision to Bay View in their next game. Since then, the climb has gotten steeper as the Mariners were on the wrong end of lopsided defeats to Cranston West and Chariho.
While there were obviously some tough moments, the team’s collective attitude stayed mostly positive.
“It’s something that we try to work on – keeping a positive mindset,” Lubic said. “It’s only human nature. If you’re down 14-2, it’s easy to get negative and dwell in the negativity. It’s hard to stay positive and focus in the moment. I think that’s really an important trait to try to develop – that no matter how many times you get knocked down, it’s about getting back up. I give credit to the girls for today. They did a phenomenal job.”
The Mariners haven’t scored a ton of goals this season, but their defense made that a moot point on Tuesday. Freshman goalie Isabella DeLuca received the game ball in the postgame huddle for a strong performance and the defense in front of her shined in limiting the Huskies.
“Outstanding,” Lubic said. “Ally Seaver was up on the mid-one line. We dropped her down and she did a phenomenal job. Jess Levesque, Shannon McGreevy, Maggie Taplin – phenomenal job. And our freshman goalie came in and played huge.”
At the other end, the Mariners built a 3-0 lead in the early going and stayed in front throughout. The lead shrunk to one on three occasions but the Mariners held tough. Ellie Wooten’s goal with 10:41 remaining proved to be the game-winner for the Mariners. DeLuca made several key saves down the stretch, and Maddy Tally forced a big turnover in the final two minutes to keep Mt. Hope off the board.
The attack was led by Wooten and Anna Hart, who scored two goals each. Tally added a goal and two assists. Emma Landy scored one goal and handed out one assist. Natalia Salvadore tallied an assist.
The Mariners will try to build some momentum from the performance ahead of a Thursday matchup with Toll Gate.
“It’s only as good as your next practice,” Lubic said. “Hopefully this gives us a little bounce so that when we go to practice, it won’t be that feeling of drudgery. We’ve got a little bounce in our step so let’s see what tomorrow brings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.