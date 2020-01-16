One special year at North Kingstown High School got even better for Keri Spitler on Monday when she was named Rhode Island’s girls volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year.
Spitler joined the Skippers for her final high school volleyball season, a welcome addition for a team that was already the favorite to win its third consecutive state championship. Spitler and her family moved to Jamestown from Texas in the summer, thanks to a new assignment at the Naval War College for her father, who is a commanding officer in the Coast Guard. The move meant Spitler would join the volleyball team at her mother’s alma mater. Megan Hanselman Spitler won two championships for the Skippers in 1991 and 1992 and went on to play at Connecticut College.
With Spitler’s swings from the outside and all around steadiness, the Skippers became an even better team than their previous championship incarnations. They lost two sets all season, one in the regular season and one in the playoffs. In the title match, they swept La Salle to claim their third straight crown.
Spitler hit her peak in the playoffs, spiking 18 kills in the semifinals and 17 in the title match. For the year, she totaled 283 kills at a 60 percent clip, 129 digs and 74 service aces.
The Gatorade awards also recognize academic and community involvement. Spitler holds a weighted 4.53 GPA. When she lived in Texas, she volunteered in Houston during Hurricane Harvey cleanup.
Spitler is the second North Kingstown senior to win a Gatorade honor this school year, joining football standout James Osmanski.
Barrington’s Maile Somera had won the last three state volleyball awards from Gatorade. Spitler is the first North Kingstown volleyball player to win since Sam Andreozzi in the 2007-08 school year. She is the fifth Skipper to win since the advent of the award in 1995-96, along with Diane Dynon (1998-99), Jill McEwen (1997-98) and Meghann Carney (1995-96).
Spitler, who is undecided on a college destination, also earned Providence Journal first-team all-state honors this week, along with teammates Haley Sawyer, McKenzie Monroe, Brooke Bolster and Jaime Harrington.
