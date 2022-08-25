South Kingstown’s success last season was built on a sturdy foundation. The offensive and defensive lines were among the best in the state and they made the Rebels one of the best teams in the state.
With heavy graduation losses in those units, things will have to be different this year – but there are good things about having shoes to fill.
“We lost a lot of players that made that possible. So there’s a lot of younger guys out here. But they’ve just got to learn from the older guys and everyone can try and replicate what we did last year,” senior Phoenix Sward said. “I think it adds something when there are a lot of spots open. Everyone is trying to get a spot. It adds some competitiveness that wouldn’t be here if every spot was locked up.”
That atmosphere is fueling South Kingstown’s quest to remain a contender. They were a bit of a surprise in that role last year, with an offense that often struggled to score. But the Rebels were so good in the trenches – particularly on the defensive side – that they consistently found a way to win in a 4-2 campaign that culminated with a spot in the top-division semifinals.
The dominant front four on defense – Nate Ambrad, Ryan Hazard, Noah Brunelli and Josh Pelletier -–all graduated.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” head coach Gerry Zannella said. “There’s no doubt about it that last year’s front four were the most dominant front four I’ve ever coached. Their production was amazing. Normally, you’re getting two or three tackles per game from a defensive lineman. Those guys were averaging seven or eight.”
The players tasked with replacing them certainly have a blueprint.
“We’ve got the guys,” Zannella said. “They just don’t have the experience yet. We’ve just got to get them up to speed. And once we do, I think we’ll be OK.”
While the Rebels may not be as strong up front, they have the potential to be better in the skill positions. Rian O’Rourke is back for his second year as the starting quarterback. Isiah Carter and Phoenix Sward return to lead the backfield after seeing a lot of carries last year. Junior Amani Boamah showed hints of game-changing abilities last year and is primed for a breakout this year. The Rebels also have some newcomers with potential.
“I think if the young guys can step up, we’re definitely going to make some noise and surprise some people,” Carter said.
Finding reliable pass-catchers for O’Rourke will be key, as he looks ready for a step forward.
“He was put into a spot last year and he never wavered from the challenge,” Zannella said. “You saw it – with each game, he got better. This year, not only is he better, but he understands what we’re doing. His decision making ability is that much better. And with that, there will be more responsibility given to him.”
Aidan Jones will be a key up front as the Rebels try to find new cornerstones. He’ll also anchor the defense after a standout season in a linebacker spot last year. Boamah, Sward and Carter also have a lot of experience on that side of the ball.
“We have some holes, but the competition is bringing out the best in everybody,” Jones said. “The young guys know they have to step up. Like they say, iron sharpens iron.”
Rhode Island Interscholastic League realignment will also impact expectations. For the first time since 2009, the Rebels are in Division II, but the move is part of a larger shift. Only four teams are playing in Division I this year. The Rebels will be joined in D-II by most of their former D-I counterparts.
“Looking at the schedule, I don’t see anyone that’s impossible,” Sward said. “I like the guys we have and I think we can compete every week.”
While there will be differences, the same desire and work ethic that powered last year’s success appear to be well established.
“They come to work every day. They want to get better. They have high expectations for themselves as a group,” Zannella said. “As long as they’re willing to work hard, reaching those potential expectations is obtainable. It’s a pretty competitive environment. They’re a good group. They want to be successful, they want to learn and they’re willing to put in the work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.