NARRAGANSETT — Road racing’s return to Narragansett continued with the Bobby Doyle Summer Classic on Sunday, and it came back with a bang.
The largest field since 2016 was on the course for the main event, and both the male and female winners took the titles in race record times. Running for the Boston Athletic Assocation, Matt McDonald of Cambridge claimed first place in his race debut. Teammate Erika Kemp of Allston won the women’s crown.
Like many in the field, the champs were thrilled to be there.
“We were able to do a fair amount of track racing the last year, but I feel like because road races are bigger events, they were gone for so long,” Kemp said. “That’s a lot of what people are feeling now – like today, it just feels like road racing is back. You have hundreds of people, everyone is just happy to be here and run hard together. It’s really nice to have it back.”
The race went virtual last year amid the height of the pandemic. Like the Blessing of the Fleet Road Race two weeks ago, it returned with a big crowd on board. After numbers in the 300s over the past three installments of the race, 512 competed in the 5-mile run this time, the most since a field of 679 participated in 2016. Another 183 runners and walkers took part in the 5K race.
With the race doubling as the New England USATF 5-Mile Championship, top runners from around the region converged on Narragansett. McDonald finished 10th in the US Olympic Trials for the marathon in 2020 and is headed to the legendary Falmouth Road Race this weekend. Kemp was a six-time NCAA All-American at North Carolina State. Second-place female Rachel Hyland was fourth in the 2018 Boston Marathon. Former Doyle Classic champ Brian Harvey was in the field, as well as Blessing of the Fleet champion Nick Celico.
McDonald topped the lead pack, finishing in 23 minutes, 28 seconds. That was four seconds faster than the race record set by Josh Izewski in 2018.
“I was excited to be here today and we got pretty good weather,” McDonald said. “My teammate, Paul Hogan, has run this course before. This was the first time I’ve seen it. He went out nice and hard, which I liked. It set up for a fast race. I felt really good. We’re in the midst of a really big training block, getting stronger. Around two miles in, there’s a slight incline. I was feeling strong this morning, so I pushed it up that hill and then had to keep pushing all the way back, because I knew there were some really fast guys right on my tail.”
The Olympic trials race in 2020 was the last taste of big competition for McDonald before the pandemic hit and largely wiped out the road racing scene. The Doyle event was part of McDonald’s ramp-up to full speed.
“My last real big race was February 29, 2020, the last week before COVID really hit,” McDonald said. “I had a couple of other small races, but nothing to really get excited about. It’s really coming back now.”
Kemp also ran at a record pace. She beat Mary Cullen’s 26:14 mark from 2008, finishing in 26:09.
“Everything went well,” she said. “The rain held off. It’s a little humid but not too hot. And it’s a beautiful course. One of my favorite things about road races is the people and the scenery kind of distract you from the fact that you’re running really hard. It was really nice to be back on the road and around a bunch of people.”
Kemp liked the race’s co-ed arrangement, which helps her push forward.
“I’m a huge fan of the co-ed races,” she said. “It’s really fun to mix it up with the guys because you know they’re running faster than you probably would yourself and they’re doing a lot of the work. I found some great guys and kind of tucked in with them. I knew I was running well, but I wasn’t really looking at the clock. I was just trying to get a good effort in and it worked out.”
Paul Hogan, Lou Serafini, Aaron Dinzeo, Tim McGowan, John Riley, Brian Harvey, Robert DeSisto Jr., D.J. Principe, and Brad Mish rounded out the top 10 behind McDonald.
Behind Kemp among female finishers, it was Rachel Hyland, Allie Hackett, Madison Yerke, Aleta Looker, Courtney Yeager, Kim Bolick, Abby McLaughlin, Karolyn Bowley and Catherine Knox.
Age group winners for male runners were Jack McLoughlin (under-18); John Riley (19-39); Dan Smith (40-49); Gregory Putnam (50-59); Robert Cipriano (60-69); and John Hackney (70-and-older).
Female age group winners were Kaylie Armitage (under-18); Courtney Yeager (19-39); Erin Brown (40-49); Karolyn Bowley (50-59); Mary Lammi (60-69); and Jan Holmquist (70-and-older).
The 5K title went to Andrew Frezza of Johnston and Bishop Hendricken, with Devan Kipyego, Troy Silvestri, Joshua Breard and Evan McGregor rounding out the top five. The top female finisher in the 5K was Alyssa Parenteau of Smithfield.
There was also a team competition. The BAA took top honors for both the male and female divisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.