The explanation sounded simple enough. In times of decision making, narrow your many options to three, thus achieving a narrower sense of perspective. With the dirty work out of the way, simply eliminate one, and with this added simplification, believing you can do no go wrong with one of your two best options, go ahead and make your pick. It was with this general process in mind that the column heading “Barry at the Buzzer” came to life. Decision made. Settled. Done. Then came the painful question I had never even considered.
“Have you ever actually made a shot at the buzzer?” Oh, boy. My immediate response was to sheepishly reply, “Well, no. I guess I never did.” But then it got worse. Missing the big shot, with your coach and team counting on you, while disappointing, at least speaks to your perceived skill under pressure. Even worse, I came to the realization I had never actually been asked to take that final shot. My, oh my, that one really hit the ego.
Labeling our work is more difficult than it may seem. My ultimate selection was the result of brainstorming and narrowing, included marrying the concept of sports with “buzz,” as in rumor or hearsay. I suppose other titles might have been more fitting. Past coaches may have suggested, “Barry to the Bench” or “Barry out of Bounds.” But I’ll stay with my selection. Possible columns of other local sports notables?
“Drew for Two.” Not just one gold medal at the recent Rhode Island state championships, but Drew Jalbert went for two and brought them home, capturing both the 200-yard individual medley for the second consecutive year along with the 100-yard breaststroke. Swimming is a sport that does not get enough attention, being held at remote pools, away from the limelight, and it is so physically demanding. Congratulations to Drew for his rare feat and to the entire Prout team for their impressive sixth place finish.
“Pins for Petrucci.” A clean half dozen medals for North Kingstown wrestling coach Dave Petrucci and his cast of Skippers, grappling and pinning their way into the school record books, tying the Skipper record for most medals ever won at the state meet. Aidan Zarrella and Tony Tortora both advanced to the finals, Kai Gallman finished third in his weight class, and Jack Schartner, Kobe Gallman and Sebastian Ford all medaled with fifth-place finishes. The top three advanced to compete in the New England tournament. Another of the sports with not enough fanfare, requiring tremendous conditioning, agility, and strength. Congratulations to coach Petrucci and the entire North team!
“Crowning Curtis Corner.” How fun must that have been, seeing the Curtis Corner girls basketball team, ranked fourth entering the state playoffs, run the table all the way to the state crown? And they upset top seeded Barrington along the way! Outstanding, ladies! Way to go!
“Not Too Distant Mariner.” Don’t expect to see much distance between Narragansett boys’ basketball team and the top of the field in next year’s Division II title hunt. The coaching is too good, the players too athletic, and the program too strong. If there was a fantasy high school basketball league, I would go all in on the Mariners one year hence. Go get ‘em, guys.
“Thibeault and Priest Provide the Yeast.” Like bread rising in the oven, Olivia Priest and Lilly Thibeault raised the bar, each medaling for North Kingstown in the recent state gymnastics championships. Both excelled in the all-around competition in securing their respective medals. Another sport requiring so much preparation and skill and one that receives too little recognition. These girls made everyone take notice with their stellar performances. Nicely done, ladies!
“Maguire on Fire.” She sure was, as North Kingstown’s Abby Maguire took full advantage of her attacking style, securing a gold in the 200 yard freestyle at the recent swimming state championships for the second consecutive year. She also finished second in the grueling 500 yard freestyle. Abby Duffy, Lexi Duffy and Meghan Dickinson joined Maguire, each scoring in a pair of individual events. Overall, the Skippers finished fifth in the state meet. Well done Abby and team!
“I Gave my All.” This heading is for all the athletes that gave everything they had, day in and day out, toward their team’s stated goal. Their battles are fought on the courts, rinks, and tracks, across the state, at the earliest of hours and most difficult of times. Their names may not appear in the sports section, but they are the foundation of our programs and our success. Thanks for your dedicated effort, one and all.
There are so many tales to be written, each with its own unique heading. Here’s to hoping our current challenge proves to be short story populated with teamwork, courage, and perspective, all remedies for what ails us these trying days.
