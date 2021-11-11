WARWICK — Bishop Hendricken handled the North Kingstown football team 30-14 on Friday night in a state semifinal matchup.
With the defeat, North Kingstown drops to the Division I bracket. Hendricken moves on to play in the state championship Super Bowl against La Salle Academy on Nov. 21.
It may not have been the result that the Skippers wanted, but North Kingstown was resilient in defeat.
“I thought our kids fought hard,” Skippers head coach Fran Dempsey said. “They didn’t give up. They’re good. Hats off to them. We just didn’t have enough bullets in the gun this year to be able to compete at the end for the win . . . When you play Hendricken or La Salle, one of the Catholic Schools, you have to be perfect. We had a couple injuries going into this week’s game, so we weren’t at full health and we didn’t play a perfect game.”
Hendricken took a 6-0 edge midway through the first quarter, when senior running back Kamalie Pemberton rushed into the end zone from five yards out. Kicker John Humm added the extra point.
During the ensuing kickoff, North Kingstown sophomore Brayden Rogers returned the ball to the Skippers 30 before he was pummeled and fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Oscar Weah of Hendricken. Five plays later, Weah rushed in for the score from three yards out and extended the Hawks buffer to 14-0.
North Kingstown cut its deficit in half at 14-7 with 4:22 left in the first half when Eddie Buehler completed a 15-yard pass to Evan Beattie, who juked past defenders on his way into the end zone. Brady Spitzer drilled the extra point.
Hendricken earned some breathing room at 17-7 when, with 6.5 seconds left in the half, Humm made a field goal from 27 yards deep. Pemberton rushed 40 yards down the left sideline to set up the kick.
With 8:22 remaining in the third frame, Weah rushed in for his second score of the contest, this time from 11 yards out, which upped the Hawks’ cushion to 23-7.
Seven minutes later, Hendricken cornerback Jayden Falcone blocked a Spitzer punt attempt, and then Hawks safety Nathan Rivas recovered the ball and returned it 25 yards to paydirt, and that gave Hendricken a commanding 30-7 lead.
North Kingstown inched within 30-14 with 1:36 to play when sophomore running back Victor Encarnacion scored a 19-yard rushing touchdown.
In the D-I bracket, the Skippers will play the winner of Portsmouth and Cumberland in the Semifinal Round on Nov. 20 at Cranston Stadium at 3:30 pm.
