Prout’s bus ride up to Cumberland for Tuesday’s Division II boys lacrosse semifinals took two hours due to a traffic jam on Route 4.
And the game that followed was a grind, too.
The teams slugged it out in a low-scoring matchup, and the Clippers had a little bit more offense, winning 7-5 for a berth in the D-II championship game.
“I thought we did good job in executing our game plan as a whole,” Prout coach Mike Millen said. “Our defense held down their shooters. We knew who we kind of wanted to focus on when they had the ball on their end. We were able to really frustrate their offensive execution. But on our end, it was kind of the same story. Their defense was able to frustrate what we were trying to do. It became a matter of who was more patient and could get a better shot opportunity. They had one or two more possessions where they executed better.”
The loss ended a resurgent season for Prout, which welcomed in a few Exeter-West Greenwich players for a new co-op arrangement and went 8-4. Out of a 2-7 campaign last year and a parade of different coaching staffs, the Crusaders emerged as one of the top teams in the division this year.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the journey that we took as a team, from the first day of practice where half the team had trouble just passing and catching, to being in the mix for a Division II state title,” Millen said. “This senior class had the COVID year and they’ve had a different coach every season, so the resiliency to be able to continue to compete, to continue to want to play the sport of lacrosse, is so impressive.”
Aiming for its first title berth since 2017, the Crusaders did much of what they wanted to do. It was a 3-3 game at halftime as both defenses controlled the game. The Clippers outscored Prout 4-2 in the second half, and that proved to be enough.
“We got everything we needed out of our face-offs, we were very successful on penalty kills.We were exactly where we wanted to be,” Millen said. “All year, we banked on our defense being the strength of our team, knowing we had our three senior attackmen who could keep up with any team in the state. The ball rolled better one or two times for Cumberland than it did for us.”
Cam Fonseca and Jack Malek had two goals each to lead the Prout attack, with Brady Banner scoring the other goal. Tyler Simo chipped in two assists, while Declan Foley and Mason Keramidas had one apiece. Matt Deedy finished with 20 saves.
While the result wasn’t what Prout wanted, the performance was another strong one, a nod to the team’s improvement. Prout will lose a quality group of seniors but the future looks bright.
“The resiliency and the willingness to learn was great. The most exciting part is just seeing how much everyone improved,” Millen said. “We were probably the youngest team on the field. We had six sophomores who were regular contributors, three freshmen and two guys who had never played high school lacrosse. There’s a lot of promise for what the program can develop into.”
