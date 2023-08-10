NORTH KINGSTOWN — A remarkable comeback earned the Slocum Baseball Club a trip to the quarterfinals, but the playoff run ended there for North Kingstown’s Connie Mack baseball team.
In game three of their first-round series with Smithfield, Slocum trailed by four runs in the final inning but rallied in stunning fashion with 10 runs. They won 12-6 to take the series.
It was Coventry that did most of the scoring in the next round, winning 12-6 on Saturday and 10-2 on Sunday to sweep the quarterfinal series.
“Great season – we had fun,” Slocum manager Dave Andrews said. “It was a good playoff run for us.”
Slocum was seeded 10th out of 13 teams in the league but made some noise in the opening round. After dropping game one to Smithfield, the club stayed alive with a 2-0 win. Then came the late heroics in the decisive third game. Slocum managed to chase Smithfield’s starter after a strong outing and went to work against the bullpen. The result was one of the most memorable moments of the season for the team.
“We went in top seven, down 6-2,” Andrews said. “The kid they had pitching was tough, but we were able to work him a little bit and he got up over 90 pitches. The kid they brought in walked the first two batters, got an out, and then we started piecing together hits and walks. Before you know it, Alex Bard hit the game-tying double to drive in two. And then we just barreled from there.”
Third-seeded Coventry capitalized on some Slocum miscues and hit the ball well in Saturday’s win. On Sunday, they steadily took control and rode a strong pitching performance by Logan Lama to lock up the sweep.
“Logan Lama pitched great, and as you can see, the bats are hot,” Coventry coach Dave Comery said.
Lama took a shutout into the final inning, where a two-run double by Will Andrews finally got Slocum on the board. Lama finished off the complete-game win soon after. He struck out four and scattered eight hits.
The game shaped up as a pitcher’s duel in the early innings. On the mound for Slocum, Andrews matched Lama with three scoreless innings. But Coventry’s bats couldn’t be kept quiet for long. In the second time through the order, things started to click. Five hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning opened up a 5-0 lead.
Griffin Frenze started the rally with a base hit and Tyler Reall walked. Brayden DePrete followed with an RBI single, and Lama helped himself with a sacrifice fly. Aiden Wilkins plated another run with a base hit. A single by Zachary Ellison put two runners on. Andrews got a pop-up for the second out, but Jake Faiola lined a base hit down the right field line that scored two more runs, making it 5-0.
Coventry piled on over the next few innings. A walk to Lama, two wild pitches and an error made it 6-0 in the sixth inning. Coventry then delivered the exclamation point with four runs in the top of the seventh. Faiola, Ethan Koczwonski, Frenze, Reall and Lama all singled, with Reall and Lama driving in one run each.
“I think the big thing for us is we have depth,” Comery said. “We’re hitting top to bottom right now. The bats have been hot for a couple of weeks.”
Gil Bianchi reached on an error for Slocum in the bottom of the seventh, and Colton Kim singled. Andrews followed with the double that broke the ice, but Lama stayed the course, inducing a groundout to end the game.
“Game one was a little ugly for us. Today was better, but what are you going to do? When they’re hitting the ball like that, it’s tough to stop,” Andrews said.
The loss ended a season of improvement for Slocum, which has fielded a young core the last two summers. Most of the players on the roster are eligible to return next year.
“I’m hoping they all come back,” Andrews said. “It’s been a good group.”
Narragansett/SK falls in quarters
The quarterfinals were also the end of the road for the area’s other Connie Mack squad, as Narragansett/South Kingstown dropped a pair of one-run games to top-seed Flood Auto Group in a series sweep.
The result means there will be a new state champion in the league. Narragansett/South Kingstown had won two straight titles in 2021 and 2022.
This year’s squad seemed capable of another playoff run. Seeded ninth, Narragansett swept past La Salle in the opening round.
Flood Auto – Bishop Hendricken’s entry in the league – won a 7-6 thriller in extra innings to take the series lead in the quarters. Another tight game ensued on Saturday at Sprague Field, with Flood prevailing 1-0.
