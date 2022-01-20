WEST WARWICK — An identity that first showed up on opening night continues to shine through for the South Kingstown High School hockey team.
The Rebels fell behind by two goals in the first period of Monday’s game against West Warwick/EWG but rallied for a 6-4 victory at the Benny Magiera Rink.
That kind of path has worked out for the Rebels a few times, including in the season opener against Ponaganset, when they never led until they won in overtime.
“It was a good effort,” head coach Rick Angeli said. “Being down 3-1, things weren’t looking that great. We had been off for a few days and we came out a little flat. I’m proud of the guys. They continue to show an ability to battle back. Couple of times this year, we’ve been down and we’ve been able to battle back. That’s been a really good sign for us.”
Monday’s win was South Kingstown’s fourth in its last five games and a good bounce back from a loss to Ponaganset last week. The Rebels are now 6-2 in league play, which has them near the top of the division. As of the weekend’s action, Coventry leads the way at 7-2. Ponaganset, Nariho and WWEWG are also in the mix, alongside the Rebels.
“It’s kind of crazy in the division,” Angeli said. “Other than Johnston and Mt. Hope, the other five teams, anybody can beat anybody.”
The Rebels and WWEWG are two of the highest scoring teams in Division III and they showed it in Monday’s first period with a combined six goals. Colin O’Grady gave South the lead with a power play goal less than three minutes into the game before WWEWG scored three straight goals in a span of about four minutes.
South Kingstown’s comeback began with a goal by Nick Peters with 4:52 left in the first period. Cody Granville then tied the game a minute later on a breakaway.
The second period belonged to Granville and the Rebels. The junior scored twice to get to hat trick territory, with his goals putting his team up 5-3.
“Just keeping our heads up,” Granville said. “We got down, but you just can’t get down on yourself.We had to keep the energy high and keep battling.”
WWEWG made it 5-4 early in the third period, but the defense held up. Eison Nee delivered an empty-net goal with 1:13 left to finish off the win.
Nee finished with three assists to go with the goal. Freshman goalie Hamilton Awe had a solid showing in net in his first career start.
“We had a freshman in net tonight. We’re still trying to figure out that position a little bit, trying a few different combinations,” Angeli said. “Like I just told the guys, there’s 22 of us and it’s going to take all of us in the room to get to the finish line. Some wins are prettier than others, but you’ve just got to get the W.”
The Rebels have a little over a week off until a key matchup with Coventry next Wednesday, which will be held at Boss Arena at 6:30 p.m.
