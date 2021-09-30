NARRAGANSETT — Offense took the headlines, but the Narragansett football team’s defense was no slouch either during last spring’s run to the Division IV Super Bowl title.
Against tougher competition in D-III this fall, the defense may need to take on more responsibility, and the unit certainly looked capable of it on Friday night. The Mariners intercepted three passes and stopped Chariho twice inside the 5-yard line en route to a 20-8 victory in a matchup of potential Division III contenders.
“I think our secondary is the best thing we’ve got right now,” said Narragansett senior linebacker Colin Flynn. “They were exceptional tonight. We’re just going to have to work on our pass rushing game and covering our gaps on runs. Just try to get better every week.”
It wasn’t a perfect defensive effort. The Mariners struggled to tackle Chariho quarterback Zoot Boschwitz and didn’t finish as strong as they had hoped, giving up the shutout in the final minute of the game. But overall, on a night where the Mariners didn’t light it up offensively, the defense came through with the big plays.
“When we go man, our guys can stick with guys,” head coach Matt Blessing said. “We have a lot of athletes. We can call that man defense and play it with confidence. The big thing is it’s a learning curve. You step up a division and every week is tough.”
The Chargers were coming off an impressive 41-0 win over North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles in week one of league play, while Narragansett had topped Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep. Both the Chargers and Mariners figure to be in playoff contention, and Narragansett now has a leg up in that quest.
A fast start helped set the course for the Mariners. They took a 7-0 lead just 19 seconds into the game. A 57-yard pass from Anthony DiCicco to Harry Lague set up a 7-yard touchdown run by Reider Fry.
Chariho’s first two possessions both ended in interceptions. Zach Bianco grabbed the first. Nick Nunez snagged the second, stopping a promising drive that had taken the Chargers into Narragansett territory. Nunez returned the interception 58 yards. The Mariners overcame two holding penalties to turn the takeaway into points, with DiCicco finding Nunez in the end zone for a 7-yard score on fourth down.
“We did some nice things, but they made the explosive plays and the game-changing plays,” Chariho coach Nick Russo said. “That first pass of the game. They intercepted us and flipped the field. When you’re on the wrong side of those game-changing plays, it’s going to be tough.”
Success in the run game from Mitchell Silva, Collin Fitts, and Myles Price, plus three completions by Boschwitz got the Chargers moving. The Mariner defense held strong, stopping the Chargers with a turnover on downs at the Mariner 21-yard line.
That was just the beginning of the key defensive stands by the Mariners. Just before halftime, big gains by Boschwitz and Fitts sent the Chargers to a first down at the 12-yard line. After two incompletions, Boschwitz connected with Fitts for 8 yards to the 4-yard line. Facing fourth down there, Boschwitz was tackled for no gain by Flynn.
Narragansett opened the second half with a defensive stop, a good punt return by Tyler Poirier and a 24-yard touchdown pass from DiCicco to Reider Fry that made it 20-0.
The Chargers threatened to get a comeback going when a 27-yard pass from Boschwitz to Jaxson Morkis gave them first-and-goal at the 6-yard line. Once more, Narragansett’s defense held. An incomplettion and two short runs set up fourth down. Bianco and Peanut Chaloux broke up a pass for another turnover on downs.
A second interception by Bianco kept Chariho off the board early in the fourth quarter. The Chargers finally found the end zone in the final minute, as Price capped an 87-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Boschwitz found Maxwell Marshall for the two-point conversion. Narragansett recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the win.
“Chariho is a really good team,” said Flynn, a senior captain for the Mariners. “We haven’t beaten them since I’ve been at Narragansett. They’re really tough. So this means a lot for us.”
Fry totaled 49 yards rushing and had a touchdown on the ground and through the air. DiCicco completed nine of 14 passes for 154 yards.
DiCicco was making his second consecutive start in the absence of starter Phil Theroux. The two were in a quarterback competition at the beginning of the spring season, which Theroux won. DiCicco stayed the course as a key contributor on both sides of the ball on the Super Bowl squad. Now, back at quarterback when needed, he has kept the Mariners afloat.
“Anthony did a great job stepping in again and showed great leadership,” Blessing said.
Price led the Chargers with 80 yards rushing on eight carries. Fitts added 67 yards on eight carries. Boschwitz gave Narragansett tacklers trouble on scrambles, racking up 74 yards of his own.
The Mariners would have liked a better finish.
“We saw some good things,” Blessing said. “But we’ve got to be able to finish. We should have been able to put up another score and snuff them out and get a resounding victory. There’s some disappointment in that.”
Chariho lineman Mark Baton suffered an injury in the third quarter and was taken off the field by ambulance. Both teams gathered at midfield after the game to say a prayer for Baton.
Chariho will face Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep next week, while Narragansett gets set for two more challenges over the next two weeks. The Mariners visit Johnston on Friday and host Pilgrim the next week.
“There’s going to be teams coming for us every week,” Blessing said. “Coaches have to coach better and players have to play better. That’s going to be the theme all year long.”
