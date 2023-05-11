SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Sylvia Mayo was glad to be back, and the Prout girls lacrosse team was happy to have her.
Sidelined by an injury the first time Prout played South Kingstown, Mayo piled up six goals in Thursday’s rematch as the Crusaders topped the Rebels 16-10.
“It was so much fun,” Mayo said. “I just knew coming in, it was going to be a different game.
Mayo was one of three starters missing for the first meeting between the teams. The Crusaders were also still learning to play with each other, and South Kingstown took full advantage in a 12-4 win. The defeat was part of a tough start for the Crusaders, who lost seven of their first eight games. But as they’ve gotten healthy and started to jell, the Crusaders have found a little something. Thursday’s win was their second in a row as they try to make a late push for a playoff spot.
“We’re a very young team so the start of the year was just trying to get the dynamic and the chemistry between us,” senior Ella Niedelman said. “I think we’re really starting to get something good, working together and getting everybody on the board.”
South Kingstown has also had a challenging year in the Division I gauntlet. The Rebels are now 1-9 on the year.
Prout was confident it could turn the tables for the rematch, given its return to full strength, and quickly set the tone by racing to a 4-1 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game. The Rebels hung close through the rest of the first half, getting within one goal on three separate occasions. But the Crusaders answered each time. They also got a good save in the final seconds of the half by Kennedy George to take an 8-6 lead to the break.
Zoe Lockwood made it an 8-7 game for the Rebels just over two minutes into the second half, but it was all Prout from there. Sarah Mayo made it 9-7 before two straight goals by Ella Martin. Sylvia Mayo made it 12-7 and Lizzie Hill pushed it to 13-7. The run of five consecutive goals came in the span of four minutes.
“There was a lot of energy coming into the game,” Niedelman said. “Second half, we knew we could get this done. I think that really helps knowing you have your team behind you, being confident in each other.”
The Rebels never got closer than four after Prout’s surge. Mayo delivered the final highlight with a goal on a behind-the-back shot with 1:46 left. The junior, who is committed to Old Dominion, finished with six goals and one assist.
“During practices, we’ve been working on building confidence,” Mayo said. “I think everybody was confident in themselves and able to work together.”
Niedelman, Martin and Sarah Mayo scored three goals each, with Martin adding three assists and Mayo getting one. George made 11 saves for the Crusaders.
South Kingstown was led by Lockwood, who had four goals and one assist. Finley Carr added two goals, while Payton Driscoll, Delia Lockwood, Luci Capizzo and Dylan Gwiazdzinski scored one each. Grace Riley stopped eight shots.
Prout was hoping to make it three wins in a row but dropped a 15-14 heartbreaker to East Greenwich on Saturday. Portsmouth beat the Crusaders on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.