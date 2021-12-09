CRANSTON — The Skippers are back on top and have every reason to believe that they will remain there.
Two years removed from claiming consecutive Division I Super Bowl titles, the North Kingstown football team re-established its position atop the league’s hierarchy this past weekend with a convincing 34-13 win over Central at Cranston Stadium.
“It feels great,” second-year head coach Fran Dempsey said, his team completing a run that saw them get back to the promised land after failing to do so this past spring during the COVID-shortened version of the 2020 season. “We didn’t get a chance to compete in this last year, but we’re back and it feels amazing to do it for the first time as a head coach.”
Dempsey took over the reins for Joe Gilmartin in 2020 after serving as his assistant for the previous eight seasons, but made sure to credit the team’s former coach for helping to lay the groundwork for their current success.
“You have to give Joe Gilmartin so much credit. He started this program and built it to where it is,” Dempsey said.
With a 30-10 win over Portsmouth in the semifinals, the Skippers earned the chance to take on a Central team that was seeking back-to-back titles of its own after having beaten East Greenwich this past May at Cranston Stadium and South Kingstown two weeks prior in the semifinals.
Their showing against the Skippers was far less successful.
Led by quarterback Eddie Buehler, wide receiver Keith Mancini and running back Andrew Ciarniello, North Kingstown jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, their defense taking care of the rest in a game that saw them take a 27-6 lead by the half.
Central scored a single touchdown in each half, both coming in typical big-play fashion. Theron Zarwea broke free for a 49-yard touchdown run in the second to make it 13-6 after an unsuccessful PAT, while Judah Varfley connected with Prince Kweh on a 45-yard pass in the third quarter to make it a 27-13 game. Other than that, North’s defense was dominant, leaving the rest of the work for Buehler and his teammates.
“Eddie’s been fantastic. He’s made progress throughout the whole season and in the last two, three, four weeks, he’s been playing his butt off,” Dempsey said after his starting quarterback racked up 172 passing yards while throwing for three touchdowns.
Two of those touchdown passes were caught by Mancini, one for 69 yards to open up the second quarter, the other going for 17 yards in the fourth to close out the scoring for either side.
Ciarniello had an equally impressive game, running for 64 yards and and two touchdowns, while catching an additional six passes for a total of 54 yards, all part of an MVP performance.
“It feels great,” the junior said of being named MVP. “I have to give credit to the O-line. They blocked great all game. We knew that we were going to come in here and be able to run the ball, that we were going to have to run the ball in order to win. It’s just a great feeling.”
He pointed to a season-opening loss, a 21-7 setback against St. Raphael in non-league play in September as an early wakeup call for the group, who in turn responded accordingly, winning their next six contests.
“We knew we had to fix things after that first game,” he said. “We went on a nice winning streak after that. We had tough games against La Salle and Hendricken, but we knew that there were bright spots in those games and we knew that we could make something of that.”
Ultimately, Saturday’s win was about proving to everyone that the Skippers belong at the top. With Hendricken and La Salle in the state finals, the D-I Super Bowl amounted to a public school championship. With one more win – and zero losses all year to another public – the Skippers reigned supreme again.
“We wanted to keep that legacy up. NK has been one of the top schools in the past few years and we wanted to prove that this year. We didn’t want to take any years off. We wanted to come back stronger than we were last year,” Ciarniello said.
