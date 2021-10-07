SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The top contenders in Division I have had a little too much for the South Kingstown girls soccer team.
The Rebels are taking care of business against just about everybody else.
Two first-half goals and a shutout at the other end secured a 2-0 win over Mt. Hope on Tuesday night. It was the second straight victory for the Rebels, who moved one game over .500 at 5-4.
“We’re a notch below those top teams, but like I told these guys, we don’t need to beat them now, we need to beat them in November,” head coach Scott Rollins said. “Like I said at the beginning, this is going to be a team that comes together as we go along. It’s good to have a little bit of adversity. These girls and me as a coach – we haven’t had a lot of that the last few years.”
Three of South Kingstown’s losses have come against Pilgrim, La Salle and Cumberland, who are a combined 23-1 this season. All the matchups were close, with the Rebels losing 3-1 to Pilgrim, 1-0 to La Salle and 3-1 to Cumberland. The other defeat came to East Greenwich, who’s more in line with the Rebels. Aside from that, South Kingstown has been on target against the rest of D-I.
“I think we’re heading in the right direction,” senior Tayshia Cary said.
La Salle and Cumberland sent the Rebels to a two-game skid before they came back strong in a 3-1 win over Smithfield on Friday night. Freshman Lexie Pasyanos scored all three goals in a breakout performance.
It was more of the same for the Rebels on Tuesday. Finley Carr and Tayshia Cary scored about a minute apart midway through the first half for all the offense the Rebels would need.
Carr’s goal was a header off a high cross by Emma Parente.
“It was just right place, right time,” Carr said. “It felt good because, a couple of games, we’ve had a hard time scoring. It was nice to put a couple in early.”
Cary was also in the right spot at the right time. A Sadie Rosenblum one-timer hit the cross bar and bounced back into the box. Cary headed the rebound over the charging goalie for the 2-0 lead.
“It was kind of a messy goal,” Cary said. “I just had to get the rebound.”
The two goals and overall steady play amounted to one of the best 40-minute stretches the Rebels have had.
“Those were two fantastic goals,” Rollins said. “The next step is to put in three and four, because we knew were going to get pressed by these girls. But that first half was some of the best soccer we played all year.”
Mt. Hope, a perennial stalwart in D-I, pushed hard in the second half, but the Rebels held tough. Kozielski made six saves. Her defense was steady and came up big in one particular spot, as Malia Young cleared away a shot from close range.
“We kind of pride ourselves on our defense and being hard to score on,” Rollins said. “Lauren [Fewlass] and Malia were great in front of Demi, and Demi did exactly what she had to do. This is a good, gutsy win. That’s a tough team. The second half, they were really pushing us. These girls are starting to figure out how to win these kinds of games, which is awesome.”
The Rebels will try to keep the good times going on Thursday against Cranston West, a team that is also looking to crash the top tier.
