The past two seasons have firmly established North Kingstown High School’s football program as one of the best in the state, and the one-year alignment approved for the 2020 season reflects that.
The Skippers will join a new Power Four division that has the top teams in Division I still playing the rest of the circuit but sitting in a class by themselves when it comes to the postseason. North Kingstown, Bishop Hendricken, La Salle and Portsmouth make up the foursome, with their playoff bracket set to determine the state champion.
South Kingstown remains in Division I in the alignment, while Narragansett is moving down from Division III to Division IV. The EWG/Prout co-op is still in Division IV.
The new arrangement was unveiled last week. A previous alignment proposal presented by the Rhode Island Interscholastic League’s football committee was voted down by the Principals Committee on Athletics.
The re-worked system has been approved and will go into effect for one year. Alignments typically last for two years, but the coronavirus pandemic and cancellation of spring sports threw a wrench into original realignment plans. It was initially decided that all sports would wait until after the 2020-21 academic year to realign, as opposed to this year’s scheduled changes, in order to keep the full range of sports on the same schedule. Instead, fall sports will realign for the 2020 season, and then again for 2020-21, along with winter and spring sports.
The football plan will again result in five Super Bowls, but the postseason will look different. For the past two seasons, the top two teams from each of D-I’s sub-divisions automatically advanced to the state championship Super Bowl. The other teams competed for the D-I prize.
That setup developed in response to recent dominance by Bishop Hendricken and La Salle, who met in the Super Bowl every year from 2014 to 2018. While not spelled out in so many words, that playoff system essentially created a private school championship and a public school championship, assuming the Hawks and Rams ended up on the top of the standings.
In practice, there was a lot to be desired, largely because of North Kingstown. The Skippers lost only to Hendricken in both 2018 and 2019, but because the two teams were on the same side of the division, they finished in second place and couldn’t challenge the Hawks again for the state title. La Salle made the Super Bowl in 2018 but missed out in 2019, leaving Portsmouth – a team North Kingstown beat in a non-league game – to play for the state title. There will be no such automatice advancement this year, with a four-team bracket determining the state champ.
For the regular season, Power Four teams will play the others in the top division, plus other D-I teams to round out their schedule.
The assignment of teams to each division was based on rankings determined by the league’s realignment formula, which reflects win-loss record and school size. North Kingstown ranked second behind only Hendricken. La Salle was third, Cranston West fourth and Portsmouth fifth.
South Kingstown checked in at 13th, good enough to stay in the 14-team D-I field. The Rebels have gone 2-5 in league play each of the last two years, but had previously delivered three consecutive winning seasons.
The Rebels will play in Division I-A with Cranston West, Central, East Providence and D-I newcomer Woonsocket, the reigning D-II champion. Division I-B features Shea, Cumberland, Cranston East and two more newcomers in East Greenwich and Burrillville. Schedules for D-I teams will feature games against every sub-division opponent, one crossover against a team from the other sub-division and one Power Four game.
Narragansett, a playoff team in D-III this past season, is headed down to D-IV, as the school’s realignment ranking was 36. The Mariners will be joined by Toll Gate, North Providence, Hope, Ponaganset, Smithfield, the EWG/Prout co-op, Davies and Scituate.
D-III has a different look, with Central Falls, Chariho and the Juanita Sanchez/PCD/Wheeler co-op as the only holdovers. Classical, Coventry and Johnston are moving down from D-II, while Tiverton and North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles are coming up.
Reigning D-III champion Pilgrim is jumping to D-II, along with Tolman. Moses Brown, Barrington and St. Raphael have dropped from D-I to D-II. Mt. Pleasant, West Warwick, Middletown, Mt. Hope, Westerly, Rogers and Lincoln remain in D-II.
