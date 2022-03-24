There’s chomping at the bit to return to coaching college basketball, then there’s the picture painted by Sean Miller concerning his younger brother Archie – the new head man at the University of Rhode Island.
“I admired him because he took a daily approach to be better. He studied the game and watched so many different coaches … NBA and EuroLeague coaches,” Sean Miller told the Pawtucket Times earlier this week. “There are so many versions of how you can coach college basketball and he tried to say, ‘Okay, what is it that I like that they do?’ He worked at it on a daily and weekly basis.
“He motivated me, I’ll tell you that,” added Sean, who himself has returned to the sidelines for a second stint at Xavier.
Archie Miller’s time away from the coaching grind lasted one season following 10 straight campaigns of leading either Dayton or Indiana. At age 43, transitioning to a world that doesn’t involve recruiting, scheduling games, and connecting with fans through various engagements seemed far-flung to someone who knows him better than most.
“You forget that he’s so young. He’s in his prime but his youthfulness coupled with the experience he has, he’s more like someone who’s older,” explained Sean Miller. “Coming to URI right now after everything he’s experienced – all that he accomplished at Dayton and fighting hard through COVID at Indiana – I think URI is going to get the best version of him as a coach and a person. It’s not even close. He’s been very good but I think he’s going to go to another level simply because of what this year has meant combined with all his experience.”
Asked about the pros and cons of hitting the reset button before diving back into coaching, Sean Miller noted you’ll run into your good days and your bad days. One of the good days came when the Miller brothers flew to Pittsburgh last September. They sat in the stands at Heinz Field as the Steelers took on the Cincinnati Bengals.
Take note of the time of year.
“You could never do something like that if you’re a college basketball coach because it’s the recruiting period and you’re trying to get home to see your kids after being away for a couple of days,” said Sean Miller. “It was therapeutic and it’s an example of something that’s awesome, but then there’s Christmas. As a coach, you’re always worried about your team … your players and the game you just played and the game you’re playing after the break. Is everyone going to come back from the break?
“If you don’t have a team, you see Christmas for what it is. It’s a whole different way of looking at it,” Miller delved further. “The other side of it is that you feel like you’re disconnected and don’t have something going on … the games and really so much that college basketball brings you through the constant of communicating and working. When that’s taken from you, it makes you feel funny. I think we both went through that, but through Archie’s end, he’s really eager. I think he’s fully recharged and ready to go.”
The regard held by Archie Miller for URI athletic director Thorr Bjorn was on solid ground long before the tires were kicked on possibly returning to the Atlantic 10, this time in Kingston.
“He would always tell me during the process what a terrific person that Thorr is and how engaging he was,” said Sean Miller. “I think all of us who have been in the Atlantic 10 at one point in our careers, myself included … you really respect Rhode Island. You go to [the Ryan Center] and it’s first class. The crowd is hostile. The team is usually good. You know that New England loves its basketball. To have that opportunity to guide them into that winner’s circle … I encouraged him as much as I possibly could and I think he’s really excited.
“When he thinks about Rhode Island, he thinks about a winning culture and a program that can win conference championships,” Miller continued. “I believe he’ll win a conference championship at Rhode Island.”
What are the odds of a nonconference game where it’s Miller versus Miller?
“No chance,” said Sean Miller with a slight laugh.
