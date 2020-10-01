NARRAGANSETT — A grassroots effort raised nearly $40,000 for the family of Dick Fossa, the former Narragansett High School football coach and North Kingstown athletic director who died in June at the age of 61.
The push culminated with a ceremony last week at the Narragansett Community Athletic Complex. Fossa’s widow, Teri, was presented with a check, which is aimed at helping to pay off the mortgage on their home.
Fossa’s death came as a shock to a community he was deeply embedded in. He served as the Mariner football coach for 15 years before becoming the athletic director at the school for three years. In 2017, he took over as athletic director at North Kingstown High School. He was also a longtime presence at the Dunes Club in Narragansett.
Those worlds were united in wanting to do lend a hand to Fossa’s family.
“Right after Dick’s death many people were wondering what we could do to help Teri and the family – more than just cards and prayers,” said friend and colleague Mike Millen.
Millen and Steve Sterling worked together to set up the Dick Fossa Memorial Fund. Two months of spreading the news through word of mouth and email generated a huge response, with all the donations from individuals and families who were connected to Fossa or his family.
While the check was the tangible result, the support behind it reflected the mark Fossa made in South County.
“Rarely do we meet one person that has such a large impact on so many lives,” Millen said. “Dick Fossa was one of those few men that make such a giant impact on all that had the honor of meeting him, whether you were a coach, a friend, an athletic director, a school administrator, a student, a parent, an athlete, or a person on the beach. Dick Fossa made you a better person.”
Representatives of Narragansett and North Kingstown, as well as the Dunes Club, joined the Fossa family at the ceremony.
“It’s a wonderful thing to be able to remember Dick Fossa and how important he was to Narragansett High School,” said principal Dan Warner. “He was all about the kids and he’s going to be missed. Dick was a very special individual.”
“I know Dick was at Narragansett for a long time and a much shorter time at North Kingstown, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have a great impact,” North Kingstown High School principal Barbara Morse said. “Everybody here knows Dick was larger than life. His personality overflowed everything he did. The impact he had on the faculty and the students at North Kingstown High School was tremendous.”
Dunes Club President William Kapos presented the family with a tribute book signed by members and an aerial photo of a memorial service held at the club.
“We’re here to help make one of Dick’s wishes come true, and that is that his family always has a home here in South County,” Kapos said. “You can tell Dick was very well-loved by many, many people. The last 100 days or so since his passing have given us all time to heal, to share stories and to think about Dick. He’s certainly a legend that will not be forgotten.”
On behalf of the family, Teri Fossa expressed gratitude for the support.
“We are extremely grateful,” she said.
The memo section of the check read, “One unforgettable man.”
