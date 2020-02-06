PROVIDENCE — The North Kingstown Skippers are undefeated no longer.
After keeping it close throughout the first half of Friday’s matchup of league leaders, turnovers and missed shots cost the Skippers as the La Salle defense stepped up the pressure while its offense capitalized and ran away with the score, beating North Kingstown 76-46 at the McLaughlin Athletic Center and handing the Skippers their first RIIL loss of the season.
“We started the game off well, but the (full-court) press killed us tonight,” Skippers coach Bob Simeone said. “We’ve been handling the press well all season. I think we had 50 turnovers tonight against the press, but they’re a very good team, we’re a very good team and they just outplayed us tonight.”
Senior guard Aria DiNobile led the way on offense for La Salle with 24 points, including a team-leading three 3-pointers. Senior forward Christina Bacon contributed 13 for the Rams while junior guard Malena Corso and senior forward Kelly Gallagher both had 12 a piece.
For North Kingstown, senior guard Katelyn Haberle led the team with nine points while senior center Maggie Schwab followed behind with eight, freshman guard Jordan Moreau scored seven and junior guard Casey Westall finished with six off of two 3-pointers.
The Skippers opened the scoring shortly after the tip-off with Schwab sinking one from outside the paint before DiNobile and Gallagher responded with back-to-back 3s and Corso hit a free throw to make it 7-2 La Salle, but North Kingstown responded just as quickly, as a 3-pointer from Westall and a layup by freshman guard Jillian Rogers drew them even with the hosts before Moreau hit a 3 to make it 10-7 Skippers.
A layup from Gallagher brought the hosts back within one before Rogers’ shot from behind the arc made it 13-9. The Rams once again were quick to respond as they retook the lead off of a 3 from junior guard Mackenzie Grover and layup by Corso to make it 14-13.
The quick scoring pace of the early minutes subsided a bit, but both teams continued to trade leads. A shot from Schwab saw the visitors go up 17-14, but it would be the last lead the Skippers held all evening after a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Ashleigh Waterman-Pelletier tied it up 17-17, starting an eight point streak for the Lady Rams which was ended by a pair from Schwab to bring the visitors back within four at 23-19.
A basket from Bacon made it 25-19 in favor of the hosts before Haberle struck with the last points of the half within the final minutes as North Kingstown headed into the locker room down 25-21 but still very much in the game.
The second half opened with a few good shot opportunities for the Skippers, but none of them would drop until sophomore guard Anina Sherman hit a 3 to bring the visitors within a point. The Rams struck back almost instantly with a layup by Gallagher to make it 27-24, but a foul by Grover on Haberle while she made a layup allowed the junior guard the free throw to tie it up 27-27.
From there, however, the momentum shifted heavily in favor of La Salle, as a 3-pointer by Corso gave the hosts a lead they’d never relinquish and set them up on a 16-point run while North Kingstown’s hot hands seemed to go cold as they didn’t record a single point for 4:23 when Moreau finally snapped the Skippers cool stretch with a basket from outside the paint, making it 43-29.
The Skippers’ struggles with turnovers and poor shot selection grew in the second half, while the Rams took advantage and went on multiple scoring streaks as they pulled away. North Kingstown seemed to be the better rebounders on both sides of the ball, however those rebounds were often followed up with another turnover as they couldn’t keep up with the pressure brought on by the defending state champions.
A 3-pointer by Bacon gave the hosts their first 20 point lead of the night at 49-29 before a basket by Schwab brought the visitors back within 18, only for a pair of free throws by DiNobile shortly after to make it 51-29.
DiNobile shined in the second half for La Salle, cutting through the Skippers defenders and dropping 18 of her 24 points from both inside and outside of the paint in the final 16 minutes.
After Haberle scored to bring North Kingstown back within 20 at 65-45, a foul by the Skippers saw Corso go to the line and sink both shots, kicking off another eight point streak for the Rams, who continued to pull away.
“I think we got maybe two transition points off of rebounds the whole game and normally we transition very well,” Simeone said. “Tonight we were throwing the ball away, so time to go back and regroup. One loss doesn’t mean anything and we’ll go from there.”
The Skippers dropped to 10-1 in league play and 10-3 overall, while the Rams moved to 10-0 with an overall record of 12-2.
“They outplayed us tonight, (but) that’s why there’s the playoffs,” Simeone said. “We’ll see them in the playoffs.”
North Kingstown lost an out-of-state duel with Bishop Feehan on Monday before getting back into the win column Tuesday against Smithfield.
