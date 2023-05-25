SOUTH KINGSTOWN — No one will be thrilled about getting matched with South Kingstown in the Division I baseball playoffs.
The Rebels are a traditional powerhouse of course, and even in a down year by their standards, they’ve been playing better baseball in recent weeks. They ended the season with four wins in their last five games.
“We’ve been playing great,” head coach Keith Vellone said. “We can be a dangerous team in the playoffs.”
South lost five straight games in late April and early May before righting the ship in impressive fashion. They stopped the skid with a 3-1 win over Pilgrim, then truly served notice of what they’re capable of with two straight wins over a La Salle team that is a top contender for the state title. The Rebels won 9-8 on May 15, then rallied from a deficit with a 10-run inning for a 13-7 victory last Wednesday.
“We elevated our game against La Salle both games,” Vellone said. “We beat them 9-8. The next game we were down 7-2 and all of a sudden, we put up 10 in the third inning. We’re rolling. With that confidence, a 10-run inning, you start thinking you’re never out of a game.”
It was a well-deserved breakthrough. The Rebels had done some good things even as wins became hard to come by. They took defending state champ North Kingstown to extra innings and lost a 2-0 game to unbeaten Bishop Hendricken earlier in the year. Six of their 10 losses have been by one run.
“I just think our approach has been better,” Vellone said. “Guys played a little more relaxed. They’re hitting the ball, one through nine. It’s been clicking.”
Smithfield stopped the win streak on Monday night with a 5-4 victory at Old Mountain Field. Even in that one, the Rebels were in position to win when Conor Kelly’s two-run double gave them the lead in the fifth inning. The Sentinels regained the advantage in the top of the sixth inning and shut the Rebels down the rest of the way.
“We took the lead when we needed to,” Vellone said. “We just couldn’t hold it. They put the bat on the ball and we came up a little bit short.”
South Kingstown rebounded in impressive fashion on Tuesday, turning the tables on the Sentinels for a 5-0 win. Senior Rian O’Rourke tossed a complete game shutout.
The Rebels have a non-league game against Westerly on Friday. After the holiday weekend, it’s on to the postseason.
“Once you’re in the playoffs, anything can happen,” Vellone said. “When you beat a team like La Salle twice, it starts to open your eyes, like, ‘Wait a minute, we’re better than what our record shows.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.