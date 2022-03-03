SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The climb is not complete yet, but it’s sure worth celebrating for the Narragansett/Chariho co-op hockey team.
Before this year, the Gulls had never won more than three games in a season since the formation of the co-op in 2015. Now, they’ll be playing for a championship after their breakthrough campaign rolled on with a sweep of Coventry in the Division III semifinals. Nariho won 5-3 in game one on Saturday and clinched the finals berth with a 3-0 victory on Sunday.
“It’s everything,” senior Nicolas Keegan said. “Starting from the bottom, building the program, building the culture, showing up here every day and grinding it out – all our work is paying off.”
The title series will be a South County affair, with South Kingstown clinching the other spot. It will be on home ice, too, with the Rhode Island Interscholastic League moving the series to Boss Arena from its originally scheduled home at Providence College’s Schneider Arena. The series is set to begin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., with game two on Monday and a potential game three on Tuesday.
The Gulls hoped to be in this position all year. There were hints of a breakthrough last season, as a solid core rose up the ranks and numbers continued to surge. The team was short-handed because of COVID-19 issues for long stretches early this season but played its best hockey down the stretch and finished 11-5-2, with wins in five of its last seven games.
“We’ve been playing well and I think we found another gear for the playoffs,” senior Matt Beaudry said.
The players who have been around the longest can attest to how far the program has come.
“The culture in the locker room has gotten so much better,” senior Ben Avedisian said. “We’re one big family and we’re all working hard.”
“We do team dinners at Applebee’s, just bringing everybody together, building the camaraderie,” senior Adam Leander said. “Our program is unbelievable right now.”
With a win and a tie against South Kingstown in the final week of the regular season, the Gulls secured the No. 3 spot for the playoffs and were paired with No. 2 Coventry. With parity dominating the top half of the D-III standings, it was a coin-flip of a matchup. The Oakers won two of the three regular-season meetings with the Gulls, but the last one was decided by one goal.
A strong start powered Nariho in the series opener. The Gulls took a 2-0 lead in the first period of Saturday’s game on goals by Avedisian and Jacob Correira. Keegan, Rob McHugh, Sean Lyons and Mason Kosiorek had assists.
Coventry came back with three goals in the second period, two by Michael Laroche and the other by Luke Fortier. Despite the onslaught, the Gulls still went to the locker room with the lead thanks to two tallies of their own. Kosiorek and Keegan did the scoring, with Jack Abrams picking up an assist.
The high-scoring second period gave way to a stalemate in the third, as the Gulls maintained the one-goal lead with solid defense and good play in net by Mason Campbell. An empty-net goal by Correira in the final seconds locked up the victory.
“We had a game plan, knew what the keys were to be successful against them,” head coach Ryan Meade said. “We kept at it, just kept enforcing that stuff so that it was just like clockwork every shift. They knew the game plan and they executed it every time they were on the ice.”
Game two was all Nariho. After 14 scoreless minutes in the opening period, Correira staked the Gulls to a 1-0 lead when he punched in a rebound. The Gulls killed off two penalties in the second period, then took the 2-0 lead on a goal by J.D. Abbott. Coventry threatened a few times, but Campbell made 18 saves for the shutout. Beaudry put the finishing touches on the win with an empty-net goal.
“We obviously know we’re going to score. We just wanted to lock it down defensively,” Meade said. “They got their goal last game from some little breakdowns. We knew if we could clean those up, we were going to be able to hold them to a lower score. We felt like if we could score three or more goals, we’d be in a good position to win. Once we got the first two, we really just tried to lock it in and not give them any easy ones.”
The Gulls celebrated the empy-netter and partied again at the final buzzer. The team’s history made it all the more sweet.
There wasn’t much to celebrate until now.
“We always told these kids, they were dealing with adversity that was going to help them in the long run,” Meade said. “We knew if they could battle through those tough games and get to a position where we could be a little more successful, that would eventually help them overcome those bad years.”
