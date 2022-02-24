PROVIDENCE — Senior Brooke Thompson claimed the championship in the high jump to lead the North Kingstown girls team to a fourth-place finish at Saturday’s indoor track state meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy.
The Skippers won 10 medals for the solid finish, ending up behind La Salle, Classical and Moses Brown.
South Kingstown won five medals, led by a bronze for the 4x800 relay team. Narragansett’s Kylee Bennett snagged a fourth-place finish in the weight throw.
One of the meet’s top individuals also has a South County connection. South Kingstown resident Caroline Cummings won two individual titles to help La Salle to its 16th consecutive team championship.
Thompson goes gold
Technique took a backseat to confidence as Thompson entered the high jump with the best seeding mark in the field.
“People can say it’s technique, but I think it’s all mental,” Thompson said. “You just have to have the right mindset. I really believed in myself.”
It worked. Thompson hit her seeding number to win the title, clearing 5 feet, 2 inches. She was hoping for 5-4 but just missed it. The 5-2 number was enough to give her the crown over La Salle’s Olivia Disu and Chariho’s Margaret Weeden, who both topped out at 5-0.
“I did 5-2 last year at states and got second,” Thompson said. “I really wanted to come out and get 5-4. I was really close so I’m still happy with the results.”
At the season-opening Injury Fund meet, Thompson was six inches below the title-winning mark. The next three months of work got her back to her usual spot as a contender. After winning several state-level medals over the years, she broke through for gold.
“The whole week, it was all I was thinking about,” she said. “I started doing high jump about six years ago. My senior year, I really wanted to come out here and get first. I’m really happy to get it.”
Thompson had some company in the high jump, with teammate Emma Charpentier placing fourth and Faith Veasley finishing sixth. Veasley added a sixth-place medal in the long jump.
Sadie Souls also starred for the Skippers, finishing second to Moses Brown star Sophia Gorriaran in the 300 and third in the 55-meter dash.
The Quinnipiac-bound senior has spent the last few months working her way back from a concussion suffered during the fall soccer season, and was glad to be back and excelling on the big stage.
“It was definitely hard, but my coaches and teammates helped me a lot. I was able to make it here, so that’s what counts,” Souls said. “It was good. Going into it, I was not sure how it was all going to play out. Definitely happy with the results.”
Tori Chace finished fifth in the 1,500, Ruby Nunnery took sixth in the 3,000, and the 4x200 relay team placed fourth. Madison Peters finished fifth in the weight throw.
Bennett leads Mariners, SK takes 11th
On her way back to full speed from a stress fracture in her back, Bennett had a good day en route to a medal for Narragansett. She threw 44 feet, 10 inches to grab fourth place in the weight throw.
“I started getting back into it like three months ago, then throwing about a month and a half ago,” she said. “So I feel like this is pretty good. Definitely more work to do. I’m really looking forward to outdoor.”
Bennett’s back started bothering her suring the spring season. It took a while to diagnose the stress fracture, then a much longer time to get back to throwing. She also played volleyball during the fall season, helping the Mariners to the Division IV championship.
“It was definitely a long road back,” Bennett said. “I couldn’t do anything. Going from four days, two and a half hours to none was definitely hard. Getting back into it was even harder because my form was messed up, but I feel like I made the best of it.”
Bennett was the only medalist for the Mariner girls. Sarah Tetreault just missed the podium with an eighth-place finish in the 55-meter dash.
The South Kingstown girls won five medals, led by the bronze-winning 4x800 team of Isabelle McDonald, Abigail Nowell, Sofia Caito and Emma Soffientino. Arsenia Brown added a fifth-place finish in the hurdles, Laurel Filiberto took sixth in the 600 and Tashia Cary finished sixth in the 55-meter dash. The 4x400 team placed sixth.
Cummings leads Rams
La Salle’s Cummings, the South Kingstown resident, logged some serious mileage for the Rams. She competed in the 1,000, the 1,500 and the 3,000, the three longest running events and made it well worth the effort. She won the 1,500 and the 3,000, while finishing as the runner-up in the 1,000.
For her, the individual medals were just part of the quest for the team trophy.
“We came into this just focused on getting the team title,” she said. “Individually, just getting as many points as possible to contribute to that.”
The junior started her day in the 3,000, where she held off Pilgrim’s Keaney Bayha to win in 10:27.36. She was back on the track soon after for the 1,500, edging East Greenwich’s Rylee Shunney to win in 4:48.58.
“My early races, I was trying to do as much as I could to save energy for the races I had coming up,” she said. “And then, it was just trying to get as many points as possible.”
In her final individual event, Cummings ran second to Moses Brown star Sophia Gorriaran in the 1,000, finishing in 3:04.20. To cap things off, she mustered up enough energy to run the 4x400 relay, helping the Rams to fifth place as they secured the team title over Classical.
“This is our 16th state championship in a row,” Cummings said. “We definitely wanted to keep that streak going. We were battling hard against Classical but we came through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.