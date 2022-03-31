The world didn’t really cooperate as the Prout softball team tried to build momentum from its 2018 Division II championship.
The next year, the Crusaders got bumped to Division I and struggled. The 2020 season was canceled. Last year was solid, but inexperience still kept the Crusaders from the upper echelon.
With more experience, three solid pitchers and a Division I commit anchoring the lineup, this may be the year that Prout gets back.
“The team seems pretty strong,” head coach Kevin DeTroia said. “I’m confident that we should do well, better than we have in the last three years. I see this team being at least in the top three. It all depends on how they play it out, but these girls are ready to go.”
Prout went 7-5 in last year’s abbreviated spring season and lost a one-run heartbreaker in the opening round of the playoffs. It was a good step forward, especially with a lot of players set to return.
The holdovers include senior pitcher Meghan Mancini and junior pitcher Emily Jacques, both of whom have a good amount of varsity innings under their belts. Freshman Emma Manzo will also see time in the circle.
“We’ll have three pitchers going this year, one senior, one junior, one freshman, which is going to help out immensely,” DeTroia said.
The senior class is headlined by outfielder Ashley Kaiser, who has committed to play at Bryant University. She’ll hold down an outfield spot and a place in the middle of the batting order. Sophomore Mead D’Iorio is also back in the outfield, while senior Abby Smith returns on the infield. The Crusaders also have seniors Brooke Irons and Haley Bush-Nickerson in the fold. Sophomore Molly Green is among the others who saw some time last year.
Two other sophomores and six freshmen are also on the roster.
It’s been a smooth ride so far.
“This year, getting over COVID, it feels like we’re finally getting back on track with everything,” DeTroia said.
Several of the top teams in Division II last year are off to D-I this season, leaving the door open for a team like Prout to make a move.
“Our goal is to get them ready to get to Rhode Island College. If they stay focused and work as a team, don’t let any egos get in the way, this team has what it takes to go that route,” DeTroia said. “This group of girls, if they stay focused, has a lot of potential.”
Seniors lead Skippers into new era
It’s been a bumpy ride for the eight seniors on the North Kingstown High School softball team, but their last go-round this spring provides an opportunity to take a step forward and to set the course for what’s to come as the program tries to get back to the top.
“I met with the seniors back in February when I first got hired and said the first thing we want to do is establish a good, positive culture,” new head coach Bill Aquilante said. “Be a good example for the younger players. Regardless of how the season turns out, you can set the tone for what happens for the next few years. They model themselves, the younger kids follow that and it’ll build that culture.
“Ideally, kids playing at the middle school level, I want them to come to our games and watch us, and say, ‘Hey I want to play for NK. It looks like fun.’ That’s probably the top goal for this year, even beyond the wins and losses. Just get that culture established and everything else will fall into place.”
The seniors joined the team soon after the Skippers won three state titles in four years. When they were freshmen, the team went 10-8. They didn’t get a sophomore year, with the season canceled by COVID-19. Last year was an abbreviated campaign with a new head coach, and the Skippers went 3-10. Now comes a final chance to make their mark.
“Their careers have been unusual,” Aquilante said. “They lost their sophomore year to COVID. Their junior year was kind of short because of COVID. They only played 13 games. The season was condensed. This is their first kind of regular season since 2019, and at that point, they were all freshmen. It’s nice to have them. They’re all good players and good kids.”
Aquilante comes to North Kingstown from Exeter-West Greenwich, where he was the head coach for five seasons. He was previously the head coach at Pilgrim and helped build the Patriots into a strong program before the closure of Warwick Vets shuffled up the Warwick coaching ranks. When the North Kingstown job opened back up this year, Aquilante jumped at it, knowing the program’s – and the school’s – history.
“We’re going to try to get back to the level they were at with the 15, 16, 17 teams,” Aquilante said. “A lot of is trying to keep pace with the other sports at the school, too. They have so many successful programs. I remember when I first walked in near the athletic department and they have all the pictures of the championship teams. It’s kind of like, ‘Wow.’ Things are pretty serious. I think we can bring softball back to that level again.”
The senior group includes Emily Baierlein, Mackenzie Creed, Keara Culhane, Izzy Frenzilli, Samantha Goodkin, Lillian Kershaw, Rebecca Shea and Sophia Tingley. A number of them saw action as freshmen four years ago and have remained key players throughout.
Baierlein, Shea and Culhane are pitchers, and Aquilante envisions using all of them regularly. Creed returns at shortstop and as a key cog in the lineup. Frenzilli, Goodkin, Kershaw and Tingley will also be keys.
The junior class headed by Hannah McHale, Ava Giguere and Jaiden Harding also figures to make big contributions. A few sophomores and one freshman are also on the varsity roster.
“I don’t really have anything locked in yet,” Aquilante said. “Not sure how they’re all going to fit. We’ll spend the first few games trying things, playing more people, sort out who fits into what position. We did very well in our scrimmages on Saturday. We hit the ball really well. A lot of hard-hit balls, which is impressive because it was the first time we really saw live pitching.”
Two of Aquilante’s former players from Pilgrim – Olivia King and Megan Cooney – and a former student of his at Toll Gate - Kelly Berard – are on board as assistant coaches.
The numbers are a good sign for the program’s potential.
“The number of kids that came and tried out was really impressive,” Aquilante said. “I’m hearing around the state numbers were down, even in some of the bigger programs. But we had 35 kids try out. That’s got to be the most of anybody.”
Realignment created a larger Division I this year and the Skippers expect to hold their own. Aquilante projects the usual suspects like Cranston West, Coventry and Pilgrim to be at the top of the league.
“They were 3-10 last year. I think we’re better than that. The first goal is always to qualify for the playoffs. That’s six wins. Once we get to six wins, then we worry about the next goal. The next goal is to win enough games to get home field advantage. Then it’s how many games to get to first place. But the first goal is to get to six wins and see where that takes us,” Aquilante said. “I like the group. We’re really deep. Maybe there’s not the superstar. Maybe one is, I don’t know yet. But I think we’re very deep. Our lineup is deep, our bench is deep, even our JV has kids who can come in and help.”
Narragansett looking to build
The Narragansett softball team was trending up in 2019, going 9-7 on the heels of four straight sub–.500 seasons. Just when the Mariners had some momentum, the 2020 season was canceled. The team picked the pieces up last year and made the playoffs, and the hope is to get back on the track of a few years ago this spring.
“We made the playoffs last year, got out of the first round and then got beat in the second round,” head coach Mark Paliotti said. “I think we’re a better team this year, but we’ve just got to put it all together.”
The Mariners are led by some strong seniors and a solid group of sophomores. Four freshmen with quality softball experience are also in the fold. Numbers are solid. Now it’s a matter of finding a groove.
“I’ve got 20 kids out this year, dominated by seniors and sophomores,” Paliotti said. “I ended up getting four freshmen from the Pier School team that are coming in with very good skills. The sophomores got a lot of playing time last year, so that’s going to help.”
Senior Livy Waranis will wrap up her busy senior year of sports in the pitching circle. A member of the Mariners’ championship volleyball and swim teams, plus basketball, she’s a versatile softball player who will do it all. When she’s not pitching, she’ll still be a key cog in the lineup.
“Livy can play anywhere you need her,” Paliotti said. “She makes her presence known in any position she’s at.”
Waranis is serving as a captain along with Olivia Lonkart, who will play center field. Dharma Parks will also pitch. Jessica Boutin returns as the team’s catcher.
Lindsay Moricas, Dylan Bellows, Tori Stedman, Lauren Manton, Samantha Cronin, Sophia Bianco and Ruby Costa all have experience, as well. Others like Annie Butler and Briana Reidy will push for time. The freshman class includes Grace Blessing, Alexa Poirier and McKenzie Gallagher.
Getting everybody on the same page and on the field together will be key.
“We always end up fighting school vacations, all the stuff these kids get thrown at them,” Paliotti said. “It can be a challenge.”
With RIIL realignment shifting softball from four divisions to three, the Mariners got bumped up to Division II. That will be a challenge, too, but they hope to be ready for it.
“We’ll see what we can do,” Paliotti said.
Rebels set for move to D-I
Three years after the South Kingstown softball program reached new heights with its first-ever fast-pitch championship, a new challenge awaits.
The Rebels are heading to the state’s top division for the first time in about a decade, and the team that’s making the move isn’t the most experienced group.
“We’re just going to go and do our best,” head coach Steve Chadwick said. “We can compete there. It’s just going to be a challenge because we’ve got some newer kids playing on the varsity, and we’re going to be using pitchers that haven’t pitched before at the varsity level. I think they’ll meet the challenge. I just don’t want them to get frustrated.”
South’s last stint in Division I ended in 2010 with a winless campaign. With limited fast-pitch feeder programs in town, the struggles continued in Division II until a standout group came along and turned things around. The rise culminated with the 2019 Division II championship. After the cancellation in 2020, the Rebels went 8-4 last year.
A few links to the title team remain on this year’s squad, but this isn’t the same kind of group that won the title, at least in terms of experience. And now they’ll be matched with the state’s best.
“It’s a new speed,” Chadwick said. “Everybody in the lineup is going to hit the ball hard. It’s just different. And with our hitting, I just don’t know if they have the experience to hit good pitching right away, which they will see. Teams are coming at you with all-staters. It’s how well they can adjust.”
Seniors Ava Wentworth and Liz Maciocio were both starters on the championship team and will lead the charge this season. Younger players Malia Young, Marissa Kirby and Carlie Manning are also back. Junior Sarah Jones – who started at second base last season – will take over primary pitching duties with no varsity innings under her belt. Kacie Curran, who graduated last year, handled most of the pitching duties in 2021.
“She’s a really good softball player and she’s going to go out there and give it her best,” Chadwick said. “If we can back her up with good defense, we’ll hang in there.”
The Rebels will need more young players to step in at other spots.
“The challenge is working with kids who have never done it before at the varsity level,” Chadwick said. “But they’re athletes. They’re competitive. Ava Wentworth is all-state volleyball player – she just wants to be competitive. And they want to have fun too. That’s another aspect of it.”
South Kingstown will jump right into the fire as it hosts North Kingstown in the season opener on Friday. Game two is against Pilgrim, last year’s state runner-up.
“The kids will do the best they can and they’ll have fun,” Chadwick said. “I think they can do it, but it’s just a different step when they haven’t been there before.”
